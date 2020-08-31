First U.S. Installment of 100% Recyclable Turf at Ranney School

TINTON FALLS, N.J.- On the heels of its U.S. debut, Elite Turf powered by Act Global announced today it has completed its installation of the POWER System at Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Ranney School partnered with Princeton Soccer Academy (PSA) to completely re-turf its existing soccer, lacrosse and field hockey fields totaling 80,000 square feet. With the significant investment from PSA, students of Ranney School and athletes who play for PSA will be the first in the country to benefit from the all-in-one, eco-friendly turf system that’s 100% recyclable, healthier for players, more playable, and more durable.

“We are excited to have this state-of-the-art technology that will increase the safety for our student-athletes,” said Ranney School Athletic Director Natalie Gorman. “The ability to feature the same playing ground as the professionals use on our campus is an incredible benefit for our students. This system will increase the playing hours, be better on the environment, and increase the safety of our students.”

Elite Turf’s POWER System encompasses a woven turf which is stronger and more durable than traditional tufted turf. It’s built on the ProPlay® pad Foundation, which plays and feels firm while testing soft, reducing injuries. With no polyurethane backing, the synthetic turf is 100% recyclable at end of life, reducing the high disposal cost, and its interlocked fibers stand vertical, offering superior and consistent ball roll, steady footing, and reduced glare and heat.

"Some of the greatest qualities of any sports surface are not visible to the naked eye when the surface is complete,” said Moshe Grant, Chief Operating Officer at Elite Turf. “A key factor within our POWER system is the effect the warps and wefts structure of our woven turf have on the permeability of our turf system. When combined with our POWER Drainage system, our fields become the fastest-draining turf surfaces in the industry."

The POWER System also provides a healthier infill that’s not only better for athletes, but better for the environment. Derived from recycled ocean plastic, the patent-pending infill can aid in removing over 1 million bottles from the ocean per field.

“Our athletes, their families, field owners, and the environment deserve better. The Elite Turf POWER system is a win for all parties, reducing exposure to toxic chemicals, helping to prevent injuries, cutting costs through its recyclability, and removing dangerous plastic from our oceans,” said Paul Adams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Elite Turf. “Completing our first installation in the U.S. with Ranney School and Princeton Soccer Academy is an important milestone for us, and we look forward to introducing our product to additional athletic facilities and public and private institutions across the country in the coming months.”

Ranney School is an age 3 through Grade 12 independent, co-ed, secular college preparatory school serving students across Monmouth and Ocean Counties. PSA is a leading youth soccer organization providing an elite player development model with locations in North Jersey (PSA SDFC), New Jersey Shore (PSA Wildcats), and Central New Jersey (PSA Princeton). PSA offers an all-inclusive program for players starting their soccer journey at 3-years-old and national and international-level competitions for those 18 years of age.

Elite Turf offers a best-in-industry, 10-year warranty and easy and fast installation under all weather conditions.

About Elite Turf

Elite Turf is a distribution and installation partner of Act Global, the global leader when it comes to synthetic turf. Through its POWER system, Elite Turf is proud to offer a 100% recyclable turf system that is more playable than grass, more durable than other synthetic turf systems, and healthier than both. Learn more at www.eliteturfusa.com.

About Act Global

Act Global is a world leader in synthetic turf technology with an ISO 9001 Quality Certified manufacturing facility in Calhoun, Georgia, and field installations in over 90 countries. Act Global is a FIFA Quality Licensee and preferred supplier for World Rugby, the International Hockey Federation, and the United Soccer League. The Act Global UBU Speed Series is the leading brand for NFL & NCAA Division I Football Fields and has been featured in the New Orleans Superdome 2013, 2017, and 2018, New York Met Life Stadium 2014, and Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium 2016 and 2019.