Monmouth County has 54 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 30, there are 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 31 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Aug   

29-Aug

Aberdeen:

265

262

Allenhurst:

15

13

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

350

351

Atlantic Highlands:

45

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

61

60

Bradley Beach:

73

74

Brielle:

79

77

Colts Neck:

112

109

Deal:

54

52

Eatontown:

343

341

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

48

47

Farmingdale:

17

16

Freehold Borough:

454

453

Freehold Township:

807

803

Hazlet:

375

369

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

338

341

Howell:

816

807

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

242

242

Keyport:

116

113

Lake Como:

20

19

Little Silver:

51

52

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

697

689

Manalapan:

597

600

Manasquan:

73

74

Marlboro:

561

560

Matawan:

229

226

Middletown:

941

936

Millstone Township:

113

111

Monmouth Beach:

31

30

Neptune City:

73

75

Neptune Township:

703

692

Ocean:

432

427

Oceanport:

80

80

Red Bank:

333

336

Roosevelt:

10

9

Rumson:

78

78

Sea Bright:

10

11

Sea Girt:

37

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

71

73

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

38

35

Spring Lake Heights:

52

53

Tinton Falls:

242

244

Union Beach:

43

43

Upper Freehold:

75

77

Wall:

518

524

West Long Branch:

87

88

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

