Monmouth County has 54 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 30, there are 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 31 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Aug 29-Aug Aberdeen: 265 262 Allenhurst: 15 13 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 350 351 Atlantic Highlands: 45 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 61 60 Bradley Beach: 73 74 Brielle: 79 77 Colts Neck: 112 109 Deal: 54 52 Eatontown: 343 341 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 48 47 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 454 453 Freehold Township: 807 803 Hazlet: 375 369 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 338 341 Howell: 816 807 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 242 242 Keyport: 116 113 Lake Como: 20 19 Little Silver: 51 52 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 697 689 Manalapan: 597 600 Manasquan: 73 74 Marlboro: 561 560 Matawan: 229 226 Middletown: 941 936 Millstone Township: 113 111 Monmouth Beach: 31 30 Neptune City: 73 75 Neptune Township: 703 692 Ocean: 432 427 Oceanport: 80 80 Red Bank: 333 336 Roosevelt: 10 9 Rumson: 78 78 Sea Bright: 10 11 Sea Girt: 37 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 71 73 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 38 35 Spring Lake Heights: 52 53 Tinton Falls: 242 244 Union Beach: 43 43 Upper Freehold: 75 77 Wall: 518 524 West Long Branch: 87 88 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.