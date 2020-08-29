Monmouth County has 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 29, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 31 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Aug 28-Aug Aberdeen: 262 264 Allenhurst: 13 15 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 351 344 Atlantic Highlands: 44 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 60 61 Bradley Beach: 74 73 Brielle: 77 78 Colts Neck: 109 110 Deal: 52 53 Eatontown: 341 346 Englishtown: 52 50 Fair Haven: 47 48 Farmingdale: 16 16 Freehold Borough: 453 451 Freehold Township: 803 801 Hazlet: 369 375 Highlands: 46 45 Holmdel: 341 336 Howell: 807 810 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 242 241 Keyport: 113 116 Lake Como: 19 21 Little Silver: 52 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 689 698 Manalapan: 600 593 Manasquan: 74 74 Marlboro: 560 559 Matawan: 226 227 Middletown: 936 940 Millstone Township: 111 111 Monmouth Beach: 30 30 Neptune City: 75 73 Neptune Township: 692 695 Ocean: 427 432 Oceanport: 80 81 Red Bank: 336 331 Roosevelt: 9 10 Rumson: 78 77 Sea Bright: 11 10 Sea Girt: 38 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 73 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 35 38 Spring Lake Heights: 53 52 Tinton Falls: 244 245 Union Beach: 43 42 Upper Freehold: 77 75 Wall: 524 516 West Long Branch: 88 86 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.