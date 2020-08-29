AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 29, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 31 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Aug   

28-Aug

Aberdeen:

262

264

Allenhurst:

13

15

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

351

344

Atlantic Highlands:

44

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

60

61

Bradley Beach:

74

73

Brielle:

77

78

Colts Neck:

109

110

Deal:

52

53

Eatontown:

341

346

Englishtown:

52

50

Fair Haven:

47

48

Farmingdale:

16

16

Freehold Borough:

453

451

Freehold Township:

803

801

Hazlet:

369

375

Highlands:

46

45

Holmdel:

341

336

Howell:

807

810

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

242

241

Keyport:

113

116

Lake Como:

19

21

Little Silver:

52

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

689

698

Manalapan:

600

593

Manasquan:

74

74

Marlboro:

560

559

Matawan:

226

227

Middletown:

936

940

Millstone Township:

111

111

Monmouth Beach:

30

30

Neptune City:

75

73

Neptune Township:

692

695

Ocean:

427

432

Oceanport:

80

81

Red Bank:

336

331

Roosevelt:

9

10

Rumson:

78

77

Sea Bright:

11

10

Sea Girt:

38

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

73

73

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

35

38

Spring Lake Heights:

53

52

Tinton Falls:

244

245

Union Beach:

43

42

Upper Freehold:

77

75

Wall:

524

516

West Long Branch:

88

86

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

