Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 29 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Aug   

27-Aug

Aberdeen:

264

264

Allenhurst:

15

13

Allentown:

16

15

Asbury Park:

344

347

Atlantic Highlands:

44

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

61

60

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

78

77

Colts Neck:

110

108

Deal:

53

53

Eatontown:

346

342

Englishtown:

50

51

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

16

16

Freehold Borough:

451

452

Freehold Township:

801

792

Hazlet:

375

371

Highlands:

45

46

Holmdel:

336

338

Howell:

810

801

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

241

237

Keyport:

116

113

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

51

52

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

698

692

Manalapan:

593

595

Manasquan:

74

74

Marlboro:

559

561

Matawan:

227

228

Middletown:

940

940

Millstone Township:

111

108

Monmouth Beach:

30

30

Neptune City:

73

74

Neptune Township:

695

705

Ocean:

432

432

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

331

329

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

77

78

Sea Bright:

10

10

Sea Girt:

37

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

73

69

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

38

37

Spring Lake Heights:

52

52

Tinton Falls:

245

243

Union Beach:

42

44

Upper Freehold:

75

76

Wall:

516

516

West Long Branch:

86

86

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

