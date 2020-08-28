Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 29 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Aug 27-Aug Aberdeen: 264 264 Allenhurst: 15 13 Allentown: 16 15 Asbury Park: 344 347 Atlantic Highlands: 44 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 61 60 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 78 77 Colts Neck: 110 108 Deal: 53 53 Eatontown: 346 342 Englishtown: 50 51 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 16 16 Freehold Borough: 451 452 Freehold Township: 801 792 Hazlet: 375 371 Highlands: 45 46 Holmdel: 336 338 Howell: 810 801 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 241 237 Keyport: 116 113 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 51 52 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 698 692 Manalapan: 593 595 Manasquan: 74 74 Marlboro: 559 561 Matawan: 227 228 Middletown: 940 940 Millstone Township: 111 108 Monmouth Beach: 30 30 Neptune City: 73 74 Neptune Township: 695 705 Ocean: 432 432 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 331 329 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 77 78 Sea Bright: 10 10 Sea Girt: 37 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 69 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 38 37 Spring Lake Heights: 52 52 Tinton Falls: 245 243 Union Beach: 42 44 Upper Freehold: 75 76 Wall: 516 516 West Long Branch: 86 86 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.