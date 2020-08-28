Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 29 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
28-Aug
|
27-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
264
|
264
|
Allenhurst:
|
15
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
15
|
Asbury Park:
|
344
|
347
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
20
|
20
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
78
|
77
|
Colts Neck:
|
110
|
108
|
Deal:
|
53
|
53
|
Eatontown:
|
346
|
342
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
451
|
452
|
Freehold Township:
|
801
|
792
|
Hazlet:
|
375
|
371
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
46
|
Holmdel:
|
336
|
338
|
Howell:
|
810
|
801
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
241
|
237
|
Keyport:
|
116
|
113
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
51
|
52
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
698
|
692
|
Manalapan:
|
593
|
595
|
Manasquan:
|
74
|
74
|
Marlboro:
|
559
|
561
|
Matawan:
|
227
|
228
|
Middletown:
|
940
|
940
|
Millstone Township:
|
111
|
108
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
30
|
30
|
Neptune City:
|
73
|
74
|
Neptune Township:
|
695
|
705
|
Ocean:
|
432
|
432
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
331
|
329
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
77
|
78
|
Sea Bright:
|
10
|
10
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
36
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
73
|
69
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
52
|
52
|
Tinton Falls:
|
245
|
243
|
Union Beach:
|
42
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
75
|
76
|
Wall:
|
516
|
516
|
West Long Branch:
|
86
|
86
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.