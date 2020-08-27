New Jersey Assembly and Senate Passes the Precedent-Setting Environmental Justice Bill

TRENTON, NJ - Today the New Jersey Assembly and Senate passed the precedent-setting Environmental Justice Bill (S.232 / A.2212). The legislation seeks to remedy the fact that minority and low-income communities throughout New Jersey disproportionately bear the burden of pollution, and this legislation allows the NJDEP to condition or deny permits for new sources of pollution based on the cumulative impacts of the project in these communities. The bill now goes to Governor Murphy’s desk, who is expected to sign the legislation having previously endorsed it.

"This is long overdue and an essential step forward. Governor Murphy's immediate support cannot come soon enough since every minute counts when it comes to protecting people's health from environmental risks,” said Cindy Zipf, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Action.