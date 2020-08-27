Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 27, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 28 in Freehold from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Aug 26-Aug Aberdeen: 264 262 Allenhurst: 13 14 Allentown: 15 15 Asbury Park: 347 344 Atlantic Highlands: 43 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 73 74 Brielle: 77 77 Colts Neck: 108 107 Deal: 53 54 Eatontown: 342 343 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 16 17 Freehold Borough: 452 452 Freehold Township: 792 798 Hazlet: 371 370 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 338 336 Howell: 801 795 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 237 243 Keyport: 113 117 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 52 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 692 698 Manalapan: 595 591 Manasquan: 74 74 Marlboro: 561 561 Matawan: 228 229 Middletown: 940 935 Millstone Township: 108 107 Monmouth Beach: 30 31 Neptune City: 74 73 Neptune Township: 705 696 Ocean: 432 430 Oceanport: 81 78 Red Bank: 329 328 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 78 77 Sea Bright: 10 10 Sea Girt: 36 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 70 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 37 38 Spring Lake Heights: 52 53 Tinton Falls: 243 241 Union Beach: 44 42 Upper Freehold: 76 73 Wall: 516 512 West Long Branch: 86 86 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.