Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 27, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 28 in Freehold from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Aug   

26-Aug

Aberdeen:

264

262

Allenhurst:

13

14

Allentown:

15

15

Asbury Park:

347

344

Atlantic Highlands:

43

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

73

74

Brielle:

77

77

Colts Neck:

108

107

Deal:

53

54

Eatontown:

342

343

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

16

17

Freehold Borough:

452

452

Freehold Township:

792

798

Hazlet:

371

370

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

338

336

Howell:

801

795

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

237

243

Keyport:

113

117

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

52

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

692

698

Manalapan:

595

591

Manasquan:

74

74

Marlboro:

561

561

Matawan:

228

229

Middletown:

940

935

Millstone Township:

108

107

Monmouth Beach:

30

31

Neptune City:

74

73

Neptune Township:

705

696

Ocean:

432

430

Oceanport:

81

78

Red Bank:

329

328

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

78

77

Sea Bright:

10

10

Sea Girt:

36

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

70

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

37

38

Spring Lake Heights:

52

53

Tinton Falls:

243

241

Union Beach:

44

42

Upper Freehold:

76

73

Wall:

516

512

West Long Branch:

86

86

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

