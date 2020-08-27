Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 27, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 28 in Freehold from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
27-Aug
|
26-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
264
|
262
|
Allenhurst:
|
13
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
15
|
15
|
Asbury Park:
|
347
|
344
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
20
|
20
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
77
|
77
|
Colts Neck:
|
108
|
107
|
Deal:
|
53
|
54
|
Eatontown:
|
342
|
343
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
452
|
452
|
Freehold Township:
|
792
|
798
|
Hazlet:
|
371
|
370
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
46
|
Holmdel:
|
338
|
336
|
Howell:
|
801
|
795
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
237
|
243
|
Keyport:
|
113
|
117
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
52
|
51
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
692
|
698
|
Manalapan:
|
595
|
591
|
Manasquan:
|
74
|
74
|
Marlboro:
|
561
|
561
|
Matawan:
|
228
|
229
|
Middletown:
|
940
|
935
|
Millstone Township:
|
108
|
107
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
30
|
31
|
Neptune City:
|
74
|
73
|
Neptune Township:
|
705
|
696
|
Ocean:
|
432
|
430
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
78
|
Red Bank:
|
329
|
328
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
78
|
77
|
Sea Bright:
|
10
|
10
|
Sea Girt:
|
36
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
69
|
70
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
52
|
53
|
Tinton Falls:
|
243
|
241
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
42
|
Upper Freehold:
|
76
|
73
|
Wall:
|
516
|
512
|
West Long Branch:
|
86
|
86
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.