Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 26, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on tomorrow, Aug. 27 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Aug 25-Aug Aberdeen: 262 266 Allenhurst: 14 13 Allentown: 15 14 Asbury Park: 344 349 Atlantic Highlands: 44 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 60 62 Bradley Beach: 74 72 Brielle: 77 78 Colts Neck: 107 108 Deal: 54 52 Eatontown: 343 343 Englishtown: 51 49 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 452 454 Freehold Township: 798 787 Hazlet: 370 372 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 336 340 Howell: 795 797 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 243 239 Keyport: 117 114 Lake Como: 21 20 Little Silver: 51 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 698 695 Manalapan: 591 586 Manasquan: 74 74 Marlboro: 561 559 Matawan: 229 228 Middletown: 935 936 Millstone Township: 107 106 Monmouth Beach: 31 30 Neptune City: 73 69 Neptune Township: 696 705 Ocean: 430 431 Oceanport: 78 77 Red Bank: 328 329 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 77 76 Sea Bright: 10 11 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 70 69 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 38 39 Spring Lake Heights: 53 54 Tinton Falls: 241 242 Union Beach: 42 43 Upper Freehold: 73 66 Wall: 512 515 West Long Branch: 86 85 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.