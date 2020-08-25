Monmouth County has 22 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 25, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on tomorrow, Aug. 26 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Aug 24-Aug Aberdeen: 266 266 Allenhurst: 13 12 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 349 353 Atlantic Highlands: 45 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 62 61 Bradley Beach: 72 73 Brielle: 78 78 Colts Neck: 108 109 Deal: 52 52 Eatontown: 343 344 Englishtown: 49 49 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 16 15 Freehold Borough: 454 456 Freehold Township: 787 786 Hazlet: 372 370 Highlands: 46 45 Holmdel: 340 339 Howell: 797 783 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 239 239 Keyport: 114 110 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 51 50 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 695 690 Manalapan: 586 589 Manasquan: 74 74 Marlboro: 559 558 Matawan: 228 229 Middletown: 936 939 Millstone Township: 106 106 Monmouth Beach: 30 28 Neptune City: 69 70 Neptune Township: 705 699 Ocean: 431 430 Oceanport: 77 78 Red Bank: 329 331 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 76 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 37 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 70 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 39 38 Spring Lake Heights: 54 53 Tinton Falls: 242 242 Union Beach: 43 44 Upper Freehold: 66 67 Wall: 515 514 West Long Branch: 85 85 Unknown: 0 0

