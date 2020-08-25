AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 22 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 25, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on tomorrow, Aug. 26 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

25-Aug    

24-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

266

Allenhurst:

13

12

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

349

353

Atlantic Highlands:

45

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

62

61

Bradley Beach:

72

73

Brielle:

78

78

Colts Neck:

108

109

Deal:

52

52

Eatontown:

343

344

Englishtown:

49

49

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

16

15

Freehold Borough:

454

456

Freehold Township:

787

786

Hazlet:

372

370

Highlands:

46

45

Holmdel:

340

339

Howell:

797

783

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

239

239

Keyport:

114

110

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

51

50

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

695

690

Manalapan:

586

589

Manasquan:

74

74

Marlboro:

559

558

Matawan:

228

229

Middletown:

936

939

Millstone Township:

106

106

Monmouth Beach:

30

28

Neptune City:

69

70

Neptune Township:

705

699

Ocean:

431

430

Oceanport:

77

78

Red Bank:

329

331

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

76

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

37

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

70

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

39

38

Spring Lake Heights:

54

53

Tinton Falls:

242

242

Union Beach:

43

44

Upper Freehold:

66

67

Wall:

515

514

West Long Branch:

85

85

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

