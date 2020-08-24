Annual Taste Of Atlantic Highlands Restaurant Walking Tour Will Be Held On Sunday, September 20

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Tickets are now on sale for the popular annual restaurant tour, Taste Of Atlantic Highlands. The event, hosted by the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce (AHCOC), will be held on Sunday, September 20 from 12 pm to 4 p.m. along the First Avenue Business District. The rain date is Sunday, September 27. The event is a fantastic way to experience the eclectic atmosphere and unique restaurants and businesses along the First Avenue Business District. Guests will enjoy a ‘taste’ from each participant, and special sales and promotions will be held by stores along the route.

Sponsors include First Constitution Bank, O’Brien Realty/English Properties, and JBL Trinity, all located in Atlantic Highlands.

The price of admission includes a map and samples from over 20 establishments. Adult tickets are $45 each, and tickets for children 12 and under are $10. Tickets may be purchased through the AHCOC website or at the AHCOC office at 68 First Avenue during business hours 12-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or at Salon 68, also located at 68 First Avenue. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the registration table in Veterans Park, located directly across from Borough Hall. Veterans Park will be the first stop on the tour, where guests can pick up their maps and wristbands for the event. More information is available by calling the AHCOC office at (732) 872-8711 or Lori Anne Oliwa, event chairperson, at (732) 757-7443.

Important Information On COVID-19 Protocols For The Event

Due to COVID-19, the AHCOC will be strictly adhering to the New Jersey State Guidelines from Executive Order #107 and Executive Order #150. In keeping with Executive Order #107, guests are requested to keep 6 feet apart. In keeping with Executive Order #150, there will be no more than 8 people in a group in accordance with the Outdoor Dining Guidelines. Guests are asked to walk the route in groups of no more than 8 and will need to keep at least 6 feet away from the group in front of them. Masks are required.