Monmouth County has 19 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 24, there are 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on today, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Aug 23-Aug Aberdeen: 266 265 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 353 352 Atlantic Highlands: 44 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 61 60 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 78 76 Colts Neck: 109 109 Deal: 52 51 Eatontown: 344 344 Englishtown: 49 49 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 15 13 Freehold Borough: 456 454 Freehold Township: 786 785 Hazlet: 370 370 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 339 340 Howell: 783 781 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 239 239 Keyport: 110 112 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 50 50 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 690 689 Manalapan: 589 589 Manasquan: 74 73 Marlboro: 558 558 Matawan: 229 226 Middletown: 939 936 Millstone Township: 106 106 Monmouth Beach: 28 29 Neptune City: 70 71 Neptune Township: 699 690 Ocean: 430 430 Oceanport: 78 77 Red Bank: 331 332 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 75 Sea Bright: 11 12 Sea Girt: 38 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 70 69 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 38 37 Spring Lake Heights: 53 53 Tinton Falls: 242 247 Union Beach: 44 44 Upper Freehold: 67 64 Wall: 514 518 West Long Branch: 85 87 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

# # #