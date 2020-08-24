AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 19 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 24, there are 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on today, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Aug    

23-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

265

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

353

352

Atlantic Highlands:

44

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

61

60

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

78

76

Colts Neck:

109

109

Deal:

52

51

Eatontown:

344

344

Englishtown:

49

49

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

15

13

Freehold Borough:

456

454

Freehold Township:

786

785

Hazlet:

370

370

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

339

340

Howell:

783

781

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

239

239

Keyport:

110

112

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

50

50

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

690

689

Manalapan:

589

589

Manasquan:

74

73

Marlboro:

558

558

Matawan:

229

226

Middletown:

939

936

Millstone Township:

106

106

Monmouth Beach:

28

29

Neptune City:

70

71

Neptune Township:

699

690

Ocean:

430

430

Oceanport:

78

77

Red Bank:

331

332

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

75

Sea Bright:

11

12

Sea Girt:

38

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

70

69

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

38

37

Spring Lake Heights:

53

53

Tinton Falls:

242

247

Union Beach:

44

44

Upper Freehold:

67

64

Wall:

514

518

West Long Branch:

85

87

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

