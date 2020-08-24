Monmouth County has 19 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 24, there are 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on today, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
24-Aug
|
23-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
266
|
265
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
353
|
352
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
20
|
20
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
78
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
109
|
109
|
Deal:
|
52
|
51
|
Eatontown:
|
344
|
344
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
49
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
13
|
Freehold Borough:
|
456
|
454
|
Freehold Township:
|
786
|
785
|
Hazlet:
|
370
|
370
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
339
|
340
|
Howell:
|
783
|
781
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
239
|
239
|
Keyport:
|
110
|
112
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
50
|
50
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
690
|
689
|
Manalapan:
|
589
|
589
|
Manasquan:
|
74
|
73
|
Marlboro:
|
558
|
558
|
Matawan:
|
229
|
226
|
Middletown:
|
939
|
936
|
Millstone Township:
|
106
|
106
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
28
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
70
|
71
|
Neptune Township:
|
699
|
690
|
Ocean:
|
430
|
430
|
Oceanport:
|
78
|
77
|
Red Bank:
|
331
|
332
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
76
|
75
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
12
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
70
|
69
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
53
|
53
|
Tinton Falls:
|
242
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
67
|
64
|
Wall:
|
514
|
518
|
West Long Branch:
|
85
|
87
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
# # #