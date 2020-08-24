Route 35 Southbound Ramp to CR 516 and Taylor Lane Closed this Week as Intersection Project Advances in Middletown

Closure needed for manhole installation at Taylor Lane

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a three-day closure of the ramp from Route 35 southbound to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane in Middletown, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25 until 4 p.m., and continuing daily through Thursday, August 28, the developer’s contractor, CJ Hesse, is scheduled to close the Route 35 southbound ramp to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane to install a manhole. The ramp will be reopened each afternoon. If work is completed sooner, the ramp will be reopened earlier. The following signed detour will be in place.

Route 35 southbound ramp to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane detour:

Motorists traveling on Route 35 southbound wishing to take the ramp to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane will be directed to continue on Route 35 southbound

Go through the traffic signal at Kings Highway and take the U-turn/Harmony Road ramp

Turn left onto Route 35 northbound

Take ramp to CR 516/ Cherry Tree Farm Road next to the New Monmouth Diner

After this phase of the project, the next step will include milling and paving, replacing electrical structures, and restriping of Route 35 in both directions between Laurel Avenue and Cherry Tree Lane/Old Country Road. When the project is completed, it will create a new fully signalized four-way intersection which will enhance safety. The entire intersection improvement is expected to be completed by winter 2020.



The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info and on the NJDOT Facebook page.