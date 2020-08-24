AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 10 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 23, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Aug   

22-Aug

Aberdeen:

265

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

352

352

Atlantic Highlands:

44

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

19

Belmar:

60

61

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

76

77

Colts Neck:

109

106

Deal:

51

52

Eatontown:

344

340

Englishtown:

49

50

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

13

15

Freehold Borough:

454

455

Freehold Township:

785

785

Hazlet:

370

370

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

340

341

Howell:

781

782

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

239

240

Keyport:

112

111

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

50

50

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

689

689

Manalapan:

589

584

Manasquan:

73

74

Marlboro:

558

557

Matawan:

226

229

Middletown:

936

935

Millstone Township:

106

105

Monmouth Beach:

29

28

Neptune City:

71

71

Neptune Township:

690

695

Ocean:

430

430

Oceanport:

77

78

Red Bank:

332

330

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

75

76

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

39

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

69

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

37

38

Spring Lake Heights:

53

53

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

44

44

Upper Freehold:

64

66

Wall:

518

512

West Long Branch:

87

85

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.