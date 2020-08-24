Monmouth County has 10 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 23, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Aug 22-Aug Aberdeen: 265 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 352 352 Atlantic Highlands: 44 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 19 Belmar: 60 61 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 76 77 Colts Neck: 109 106 Deal: 51 52 Eatontown: 344 340 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 13 15 Freehold Borough: 454 455 Freehold Township: 785 785 Hazlet: 370 370 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 340 341 Howell: 781 782 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 239 240 Keyport: 112 111 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 50 50 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 689 689 Manalapan: 589 584 Manasquan: 73 74 Marlboro: 558 557 Matawan: 226 229 Middletown: 936 935 Millstone Township: 106 105 Monmouth Beach: 29 28 Neptune City: 71 71 Neptune Township: 690 695 Ocean: 430 430 Oceanport: 77 78 Red Bank: 332 330 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 75 76 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 39 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 69 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 37 38 Spring Lake Heights: 53 53 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 44 44 Upper Freehold: 64 66 Wall: 518 512 West Long Branch: 87 85 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.