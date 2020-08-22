Monmouth County has 23 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 22, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Aug 21-Aug Aberdeen: 266 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 352 350 Atlantic Highlands: 44 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 61 60 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 77 77 Colts Neck: 106 107 Deal: 52 51 Eatontown: 340 342 Englishtown: 50 49 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 15 15 Freehold Borough: 455 453 Freehold Township: 785 783 Hazlet: 370 366 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 341 344 Howell: 782 775 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 240 238 Keyport: 111 113 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 50 50 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 689 688 Manalapan: 584 585 Manasquan: 74 73 Marlboro: 557 555 Matawan: 229 226 Middletown: 935 934 Millstone Township: 105 105 Monmouth Beach: 28 29 Neptune City: 71 71 Neptune Township: 695 693 Ocean: 430 430 Oceanport: 78 77 Red Bank: 330 330 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 75 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 68 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 38 38 Spring Lake Heights: 53 53 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 44 45 Upper Freehold: 66 66 Wall: 512 512 West Long Branch: 85 86 Unknown: 0 0

