AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 23 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 22, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Aug   

21-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

352

350

Atlantic Highlands:

44

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

61

60

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

77

77

Colts Neck:

106

107

Deal:

52

51

Eatontown:

340

342

Englishtown:

50

49

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

15

15

Freehold Borough:

455

453

Freehold Township:

785

783

Hazlet:

370

366

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

341

344

Howell:

782

775

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

240

238

Keyport:

111

113

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

50

50

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

689

688

Manalapan:

584

585

Manasquan:

74

73

Marlboro:

557

555

Matawan:

229

226

Middletown:

935

934

Millstone Township:

105

105

Monmouth Beach:

28

29

Neptune City:

71

71

Neptune Township:

695

693

Ocean:

430

430

Oceanport:

78

77

Red Bank:

330

330

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

75

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

68

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

38

38

Spring Lake Heights:

53

53

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

44

45

Upper Freehold:

66

66

Wall:

512

512

West Long Branch:

85

86

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.