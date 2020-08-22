Monmouth County has 23 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 22, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 24 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
22-Aug
|
21-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
266
|
266
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
352
|
350
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
77
|
77
|
Colts Neck:
|
106
|
107
|
Deal:
|
52
|
51
|
Eatontown:
|
340
|
342
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
49
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
15
|
Freehold Borough:
|
455
|
453
|
Freehold Township:
|
785
|
783
|
Hazlet:
|
370
|
366
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
341
|
344
|
Howell:
|
782
|
775
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
240
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
111
|
113
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
50
|
50
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
689
|
688
|
Manalapan:
|
584
|
585
|
Manasquan:
|
74
|
73
|
Marlboro:
|
557
|
555
|
Matawan:
|
229
|
226
|
Middletown:
|
935
|
934
|
Millstone Township:
|
105
|
105
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
28
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
71
|
71
|
Neptune Township:
|
695
|
693
|
Ocean:
|
430
|
430
|
Oceanport:
|
78
|
77
|
Red Bank:
|
330
|
330
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
76
|
75
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
12
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
69
|
68
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
53
|
53
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
66
|
66
|
Wall:
|
512
|
512
|
West Long Branch:
|
85
|
86
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.