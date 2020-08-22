AG's Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred last night, August 21, 2020 in Asbury Park, N.J. A male civilian, age 39, was fatally wounded.

The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, multiple officers of the Asbury Park Police Department responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a loud domestic dispute inside a two-family residence in the 900 block of 4th Avenue in Asbury Park. When police arrived, the man and woman involved in the dispute were at the residence. The woman was outside, and the man barricaded himself inside the upstairs apartment. Monmouth County sheriff’s officers arrived to assist the Asbury Park police officers. Officers tried to negotiate with the man through the door of the apartment in an effort to end the standoff. During the incident, the man opened the door at various times, revealing that he was armed with a knife. The man continued to hold the knife despite repeated requests from the police to drop the knife. Officers attempted to use a Taser, but it was not effective. The man remained armed with the knife, and at approximately 10:10 p.m., an Asbury Park officer shot and fatally wounded him. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, and EMS transported the man to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J., where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, P.L.2019, c.1, which requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.