Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 21, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Friday, Aug. 21 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church at 172 Shrewsbury Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,960 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 35 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
21-Aug
|
20-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
266
|
261
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
350
|
346
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
77
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
107
|
105
|
Deal:
|
51
|
52
|
Eatontown:
|
342
|
344
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
453
|
449
|
Freehold Township:
|
783
|
792
|
Hazlet:
|
366
|
369
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
344
|
339
|
Howell:
|
775
|
774
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
238
|
235
|
Keyport:
|
113
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
50
|
47
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
688
|
687
|
Manalapan:
|
585
|
588
|
Manasquan:
|
73
|
75
|
Marlboro:
|
555
|
550
|
Matawan:
|
226
|
222
|
Middletown:
|
934
|
928
|
Millstone Township:
|
105
|
103
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
28
|
Neptune City:
|
71
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
693
|
681
|
Ocean:
|
430
|
426
|
Oceanport:
|
77
|
77
|
Red Bank:
|
330
|
327
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
75
|
76
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
36
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
68
|
69
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
35
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
53
|
57
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
246
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
46
|
Upper Freehold:
|
66
|
69
|
Wall:
|
512
|
504
|
West Long Branch:
|
86
|
87
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.