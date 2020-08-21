AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 21, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Friday, Aug. 21 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church at 172 Shrewsbury Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,960 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 35 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Aug     

20-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

261

Allenhurst:

12

14

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

350

346

Atlantic Highlands:

44

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

77

76

Colts Neck:

107

105

Deal:

51

52

Eatontown:

342

344

Englishtown:

49

50

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

15

17

Freehold Borough:

453

449

Freehold Township:

783

792

Hazlet:

366

369

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

344

339

Howell:

775

774

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

238

235

Keyport:

113

114

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

50

47

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

688

687

Manalapan:

585

588

Manasquan:

73

75

Marlboro:

555

550

Matawan:

226

222

Middletown:

934

928

Millstone Township:

105

103

Monmouth Beach:

29

28

Neptune City:

71

80

Neptune Township:

693

681

Ocean:

430

426

Oceanport:

77

77

Red Bank:

330

327

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

75

76

Sea Bright:

12

11

Sea Girt:

37

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

68

69

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

38

35

Spring Lake Heights:

53

57

Tinton Falls:

247

246

Union Beach:

45

46

Upper Freehold:

66

69

Wall:

512

504

West Long Branch:

86

87

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

