Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 21, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Friday, Aug. 21 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church at 172 Shrewsbury Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,960 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 35 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Aug 20-Aug Aberdeen: 266 261 Allenhurst: 12 14 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 350 346 Atlantic Highlands: 44 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 77 76 Colts Neck: 107 105 Deal: 51 52 Eatontown: 342 344 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 15 17 Freehold Borough: 453 449 Freehold Township: 783 792 Hazlet: 366 369 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 344 339 Howell: 775 774 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 238 235 Keyport: 113 114 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 50 47 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 688 687 Manalapan: 585 588 Manasquan: 73 75 Marlboro: 555 550 Matawan: 226 222 Middletown: 934 928 Millstone Township: 105 103 Monmouth Beach: 29 28 Neptune City: 71 80 Neptune Township: 693 681 Ocean: 430 426 Oceanport: 77 77 Red Bank: 330 327 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 75 76 Sea Bright: 12 11 Sea Girt: 37 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 68 69 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 38 35 Spring Lake Heights: 53 57 Tinton Falls: 247 246 Union Beach: 45 46 Upper Freehold: 66 69 Wall: 512 504 West Long Branch: 86 87 Unknown: 0 0

