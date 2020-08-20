Monmouth County has 7 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 20, there are 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Aug 19-Aug Aberdeen: 261 262 Allenhurst: 14 14 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 346 346 Atlantic Highlands: 43 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 73 74 Brielle: 76 76 Colts Neck: 105 104 Deal: 52 52 Eatontown: 344 344 Englishtown: 50 50 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 449 449 Freehold Township: 792 793 Hazlet: 369 367 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 339 338 Howell: 774 775 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 235 236 Keyport: 114 114 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 47 47 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 687 688 Manalapan: 588 590 Manasquan: 75 75 Marlboro: 550 551 Matawan: 222 222 Middletown: 928 928 Millstone Township: 103 102 Monmouth Beach: 28 29 Neptune City: 80 80 Neptune Township: 681 682 Ocean: 426 426 Oceanport: 77 77 Red Bank: 327 328 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 76 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 36 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 69 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 35 37 Spring Lake Heights: 57 57 Tinton Falls: 246 247 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 69 68 Wall: 504 500 West Long Branch: 87 87 Unknown: 0 30

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.