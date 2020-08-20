AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 7 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 20, there are 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Aug   

19-Aug

Aberdeen:

261

262

Allenhurst:

14

14

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

346

346

Atlantic Highlands:

43

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

73

74

Brielle:

76

76

Colts Neck:

105

104

Deal:

52

52

Eatontown:

344

344

Englishtown:

50

50

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

449

449

Freehold Township:

792

793

Hazlet:

369

367

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

339

338

Howell:

774

775

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

235

236

Keyport:

114

114

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

47

47

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

687

688

Manalapan:

588

590

Manasquan:

75

75

Marlboro:

550

551

Matawan:

222

222

Middletown:

928

928

Millstone Township:

103

102

Monmouth Beach:

28

29

Neptune City:

80

80

Neptune Township:

681

682

Ocean:

426

426

Oceanport:

77

77

Red Bank:

327

328

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

76

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

36

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

69

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

35

37

Spring Lake Heights:

57

57

Tinton Falls:

246

247

Union Beach:

46

45

Upper Freehold:

69

68

Wall:

504

500

West Long Branch:

87

87

Unknown:

0

30

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.