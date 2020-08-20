Monmouth County has 7 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 20, there are 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
20-Aug
|
19-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
261
|
262
|
Allenhurst:
|
14
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
346
|
346
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
76
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
105
|
104
|
Deal:
|
52
|
52
|
Eatontown:
|
344
|
344
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
449
|
449
|
Freehold Township:
|
792
|
793
|
Hazlet:
|
369
|
367
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
339
|
338
|
Howell:
|
774
|
775
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
235
|
236
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
47
|
47
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
687
|
688
|
Manalapan:
|
588
|
590
|
Manasquan:
|
75
|
75
|
Marlboro:
|
550
|
551
|
Matawan:
|
222
|
222
|
Middletown:
|
928
|
928
|
Millstone Township:
|
103
|
102
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
28
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
681
|
682
|
Ocean:
|
426
|
426
|
Oceanport:
|
77
|
77
|
Red Bank:
|
327
|
328
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
76
|
76
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
36
|
36
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
69
|
69
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
35
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
57
|
Tinton Falls:
|
246
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
46
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
69
|
68
|
Wall:
|
504
|
500
|
West Long Branch:
|
87
|
87
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
30
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.