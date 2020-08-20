BSA Troop 32 Honors Four Scouts in Achieving Eagle Scout

Boy Scouts Highest Rank

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 32’s leadership, BSA Monmouth Council and local dignitaries, including Middletown Township Mayor Tony Perry, Scouts, family, and friends recently gathered to honor four Scouts at their Eagle Court of Honor. Held at Middletown United Methodist Church, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of Kevin Krippa, Jr., David F. Sperduto, Noah Van Ryck de Groot and Ryan Crespo in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.

Eagle Scout represents the highest levels of citizenship, leadership, and responsibility in Scouting, which involves earning at least 21 merit badges including 13 required badges, elective merit badges, serving in troop leadership positions, and spending at least 12 hours on service projects, in addition to completing an Eagle Scout service project, which benefits the community. Collectively, these Scouts earned more than 100 merit badges and have given years of leadership to the Troop. Individually, each Scout spent at least 100 hours on service projects.

Nick Gizzi, Scoutmaster at Troop 32, notes, “These four Eagle Scouts are fine examples of what hard work, dedication and compassion will accomplish. They are in inspiration to us all, and we look forward to watching them succeed and continue to be outstanding citizens in our community.”

Kevin Krippa Jr. is a recent graduate of the Academy of Law and Public Safety. He will be attending York College in the fall, majoring in Cybersecurity Management. For his Eagle Scout project, he built a rock garden in an unused corner for Leonardo Grade School which he attended as a child.

David F Sperduto is a recent graduate of Middletown High School South. He will be attending Rowan University in the fall, double majoring in Music Production and Computer Science. He renovated the prayer garden at St. Catherine’s Church in Holmdel as his Eagle Scout project.

Noah Van Ryck de Groot is a recent graduate of Middletown High School North. He will be attending college at NJCU in the fall, majoring in Secondary Education. Noah’s Eagle Scout project was creating a paver walkway for a home owned by the nonprofit HABcore which finds temporary homes for displaced families.

Ryan Crespo, a rising sophomore at Middletown High School South. For his Eagle Scout project he planned and led the painting of the VFW Post 2179 Hall in Port Monmouth. In the future, he plans to join the Marines or the police force.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes that in teaching a boy outdoor skills, self-reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service, increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle projects aimed to assist local organizations.