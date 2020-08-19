Possible Tornado Damages Several Homes in the Lincroft Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 a tornado warning was issue to parts of Monmouth County. At 10:26 a.m. the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to 31 Green Grove Court and 107 Hickory Lane in the Lincroft section of the Township for trees falling onto the structures.

Upon arrival at 107 Hickory Lane Lincroft Fire Company Captain Derrick Doherty found in excess of several large trees and branches had fallen around the property and at least two trees had landed on the structure. Access to the structure was blocked by downed trees and power lines on the streets slowing response. The residents were found to be safe, the structure was assessed for damage and utility services were shut off. The units arriving at 31 Green Grove Court found an approximately three foot in diameter by seventy foot tall tree had fallen into the right side of the structure falling through a second floor section into the first floor section damaging approximately 40% of the structure. The resident was found to be safe, the structure was accessed for damage and utility services were shut off. In an effort to help the new homeowner firefighters at the request of the homeowner moved the contents of damaged area of the house into the undamaged area as well as providing overhaul services to prevent further water damage to the contents of the home.

Additionally, firefighters responded to 111 Hickory Lane and shut the utilities again due to damage due to damage caused by the storm

Utilities were secured by Jersey Central Power and Light.

All units were cleared from the scene at 1:00 p.m.

Approximately 10 members from the Lincroft Fire Company responded to the call. The MTFD the Safety Unit responded.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief William Kane.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer