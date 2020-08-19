Public’s Assistance Sought in Finding Shooter Responsible for Shooting 4-Year-old Child

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance to bring a shooter, responsible for causing serious injuries to a 4-year-old, to justice. The shooting took place in Asbury Park on August 18, 2020, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, a 4-year-old child was shot while sitting outside the family’s home on Boston Way. The child was shot in the upper thigh area, breaking the femur bone. The injury is deemed serious, but non-life threatening.

“Enough is enough,” Gramiccioni stated. “We have a toddler who was struck and injured by a stray bullet while sitting outside her apartment in the middle of the day. Thankfully, all indications are that the little girl will recover. Unfortunately, though, this has not always been the case. In 2018, 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino, lost his life while hiding under a bed from gunfire. These senseless acts of violence must stop. We must do everything in our power to ensure that Monmouth County’s citizens, and their children, are safe and protected. We are requesting the public’s assistance to help bring the perpetrator to justice for this heinous and monstrous act.”

The case is being investigated by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective William Anton of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Dillon Gourley at 1-732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android - undefined).