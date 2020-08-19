Fulfill’s Resource Connections Team Assisting Clients Again with COVID-19 Precautions in Place

Need Help Connecting to Services?

Assistance with Food Stamps, Affordable Healthcare, Tax Preparation, and More!

Neptune, NJ - Fulfill’s Resource Connections Team is once again meeting with clients – in a COVID-19 safe way - to assist them with applications for SNAP (food stamps), enrollment in affordable health care, tax preparation, connecting to affordable housing, budgeting and money management, utility expenses, and connecting to available senior services.

People who live in Monmouth and Ocean Counties are eligible for these free, confidential services. Assistance is available by phone or in person outdoors at Fulfill’s Neptune and Toms River locations. To make a required appointment, call 732-643-5888 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Fulfill’s safety precautions include plastic dividers between staff and clients, social distancing signs and stickers, hand sanitizer available for use, the mandatory use of masks, and strict social distancing. Please make sure you call ahead at 732-643-5888 to make a required appointment.

“During these especially difficult times, families struggling in Monmouth and Ocean Counties need help more than ever. Fulfill’s Resource Connections Team is here to connect those in need to services that will allow them to put food on the table for their families and save money in other areas to stay afloat,” said Fulfill CEO and President Kim Guadagno, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – food stamps - can provide families with financial benefits each month that can be used to buy food. There are income requirements as well as other eligibility requirements. Fulfill’s trained staff can help clients navigate the process.

Health coverage protects families against very high expenses if a member gets sick or hurt. Fulfill is a State Navigator Agency. Our trained healthcare experts can help find insurance that meets the needs of our clients and provides financial assistance to pay for the insurance if they qualify. In fact, eight out ten people in New Jersey qualify for financial assistance.

Fulfill also helps clients with income tax refunds. If a client earns under $56,000 annually, the he or she may be eligible for both the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and free tax preparation. To claim the EITC and other tax credits, a tax return needs to be filed. Fulfill’s trained staff offer expert guidance.

About Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Fulfill has been providing food for families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for more than thirty years. We were there to provide food and comfort during economic storms, Superstorm Sandy, and now a pandemic. During the pandemic, the demand for food has already grown 40% and Fulfill has served an additional 1.8 MILLION meals to people in need. We expect the demand to grow as the unemployed run out of paychecks, incentives, and savings.

Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill serves pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens, provided hot meals for children after school when schools were open, and sent food home for those same children over the weekend during the school year. We now provide food to those children and their families at home through our partnerships. Fulfill also provides additional services to help our neighbors improve their overall situation. Fulfill assists with tax preparation, connecting people to SNAP (food stamps) benefits, and, before the pandemic, with job training in our culinary program. It is important to note that all non-food programs are currently on hold during the coronavirus crisis.

Fulfill has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than ten consecutive years. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 95 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community.

Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.