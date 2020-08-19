The US Army Corps of Engineers' Port Monmouth Flood Control Project Tested Before Tropical Storm Isaias

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - On Monday, August 3, officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Township met in Port Monmouth to test the 40-ft-wide tide gate that is used to keep the high tide of the Raritan Bay from flowing into Pews Creek. This proved to be particularly important when Tropical Storm Isaias rolled into the area, bringing high winds that created abnormally high tides. The tide gate and pump station are connected to a half-mile long floodwall along Port Monmouth Road and held back the rising high tides throughout the storm. The floodwall prevents flooding of local streets and saves residents from significant damage to their homes and vehicles. If heavy rainfall had caused the water levels of Pews Creek and its tributaries to rise too high, the system's pumps would have been automatically activated to discharge stormwater into the bay.

The Pews Creek tide gate construction contract will be completed this month. The final phase of the project is currently underway on the Compton Creek side. Utility upgrades, property surveys and easement acquisitions have begun ahead of the planned construction of a floodwall & levee system along Highway 36, Creek Road and Main Street. They will build another pumping station on Main Street across from Renfrew Place that will complete the overall Army Corps project and eliminate decades of nuisance flooding on Wilson, Monmouth and Brainard Avenues.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 2023. For more information and updates, visit www.middletownnj.org/floodcontrolproject.