Fraudulent ATM Usage Arrest in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ - Earlier today, the Holmdel Township Police Department had become aware of an ATM scam in which suspects are using Santander Bank ATM's to fraudulently withdraw cash using fake debit cards.

At approximately 1100hrs today, Derrick Jackson Jr of Brooklyn New York was placed under arrest at the Santander Bank on Main St in Holmdel. He was observed by Holmdel Officers attempting to fraudulently withdraw cash from the ATM with a fake debit card. He was also found to be in possession of numerous ATM cards in other individual’s names. Due to bail reform, he was processed and released pending a court date.