Monmouth County Announces 21 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 18, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
18-Aug
|
17-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
261
|
260
|
Allenhurst:
|
14
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
344
|
341
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
42
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
58
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
76
|
77
|
Colts Neck:
|
105
|
104
|
Deal:
|
52
|
51
|
Eatontown:
|
343
|
347
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
53
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
446
|
451
|
Freehold Township:
|
791
|
781
|
Hazlet:
|
362
|
362
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
44
|
Holmdel:
|
338
|
339
|
Howell:
|
779
|
776
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
238
|
235
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
47
|
49
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
689
|
680
|
Manalapan:
|
586
|
575
|
Manasquan:
|
74
|
76
|
Marlboro:
|
550
|
550
|
Matawan:
|
224
|
231
|
Middletown:
|
930
|
928
|
Millstone Township:
|
102
|
100
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
28
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
675
|
688
|
Ocean:
|
427
|
428
|
Oceanport:
|
76
|
77
|
Red Bank:
|
326
|
322
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
76
|
75
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
36
|
38
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
68
|
68
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
35
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
54
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
243
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
42
|
Upper Freehold:
|
66
|
69
|
Wall:
|
500
|
511
|
West Long Branch:
|
86
|
83
|
Unknown:
|
20
|
21
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.