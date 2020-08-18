Monmouth County Announces 21 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 18, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Aug 17-Aug Aberdeen: 261 260 Allenhurst: 14 13 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 344 341 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 58 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 76 77 Colts Neck: 105 104 Deal: 52 51 Eatontown: 343 347 Englishtown: 50 53 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 16 17 Freehold Borough: 446 451 Freehold Township: 791 781 Hazlet: 362 362 Highlands: 45 44 Holmdel: 338 339 Howell: 779 776 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 238 235 Keyport: 114 115 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 47 49 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 689 680 Manalapan: 586 575 Manasquan: 74 76 Marlboro: 550 550 Matawan: 224 231 Middletown: 930 928 Millstone Township: 102 100 Monmouth Beach: 29 28 Neptune City: 80 78 Neptune Township: 675 688 Ocean: 427 428 Oceanport: 76 77 Red Bank: 326 322 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 75 Sea Bright: 11 13 Sea Girt: 36 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 68 68 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 35 38 Spring Lake Heights: 57 54 Tinton Falls: 247 243 Union Beach: 44 42 Upper Freehold: 66 69 Wall: 500 511 West Long Branch: 86 83 Unknown: 20 21

