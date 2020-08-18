AHHerald Search

Monmouth County Announces 21 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 18, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Aug

17-Aug

Aberdeen:

261

260

Allenhurst:

14

13

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

344

341

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

58

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

76

77

Colts Neck:

105

104

Deal:

52

51

Eatontown:

343

347

Englishtown:

50

53

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

16

17

Freehold Borough:

446

451

Freehold Township:

791

781

Hazlet:

362

362

Highlands:

45

44

Holmdel:

338

339

Howell:

779

776

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

238

235

Keyport:

114

115

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

47

49

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

689

680

Manalapan:

586

575

Manasquan:

74

76

Marlboro:

550

550

Matawan:

224

231

Middletown:

930

928

Millstone Township:

102

100

Monmouth Beach:

29

28

Neptune City:

80

78

Neptune Township:

675

688

Ocean:

427

428

Oceanport:

76

77

Red Bank:

326

322

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

75

Sea Bright:

11

13

Sea Girt:

36

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

68

68

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

35

38

Spring Lake Heights:

57

54

Tinton Falls:

247

243

Union Beach:

44

42

Upper Freehold:

66

69

Wall:

500

511

West Long Branch:

86

83

Unknown:

20

21

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

