AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 8 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 17, there are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Aug

16-Aug

Aberdeen:

260

255

Allenhurst:

13

14

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

341

343

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

58

60

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

77

76

Colts Neck:

104

105

Deal:

51

51

Eatontown:

347

345

Englishtown:

53

52

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

15

Freehold Borough:

451

449

Freehold Township:

781

791

Hazlet:

362

365

Highlands:

44

45

Holmdel:

339

337

Howell:

776

776

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

235

237

Keyport:

115

114

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

49

48

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

680

687

Manalapan:

575

583

Manasquan:

76

72

Marlboro:

550

550

Matawan:

231

226

Middletown:

928

927

Millstone Township:

100

99

Monmouth Beach:

28

29

Neptune City:

78

77

Neptune Township:

688

680

Ocean:

428

426

Oceanport:

77

76

Red Bank:

322

327

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

75

75

Sea Bright:

13

12

Sea Girt:

38

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

68

67

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

38

36

Spring Lake Heights:

54

59

Tinton Falls:

243

243

Union Beach:

42

43

Upper Freehold:

69

66

Wall:

511

496

West Long Branch:

83

84

Unknown:

21

174

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.