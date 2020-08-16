Monmouth County has 168 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 16, there are 168 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
16-Aug
|
15-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
255
|
256
|
Allenhurst:
|
14
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
13
|
Asbury Park:
|
343
|
343
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
42
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
71
|
71
|
Brielle:
|
76
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
105
|
105
|
Deal:
|
51
|
51
|
Eatontown:
|
345
|
345
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
15
|
Freehold Borough:
|
449
|
450
|
Freehold Township:
|
791
|
788
|
Hazlet:
|
365
|
364
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
337
|
333
|
Howell:
|
776
|
779
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
237
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
111
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
48
|
48
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
687
|
687
|
Manalapan:
|
583
|
582
|
Manasquan:
|
72
|
73
|
Marlboro:
|
550
|
548
|
Matawan:
|
226
|
226
|
Middletown:
|
927
|
929
|
Millstone Township:
|
99
|
100
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
77
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
680
|
679
|
Ocean:
|
426
|
425
|
Oceanport:
|
76
|
75
|
Red Bank:
|
327
|
325
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
75
|
74
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
12
|
Sea Girt:
|
36
|
36
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
67
|
67
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
36
|
36
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
59
|
59
|
Tinton Falls:
|
243
|
244
|
Union Beach:
|
43
|
43
|
Upper Freehold:
|
66
|
66
|
Wall:
|
496
|
491
|
West Long Branch:
|
84
|
85
|
Unknown:
|
174
|
20
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.