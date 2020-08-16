AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 168 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 16, there are 168 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Aug

15-Aug

Aberdeen:

255

256

Allenhurst:

14

14

Allentown:

14

13

Asbury Park:

343

343

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

76

76

Colts Neck:

105

105

Deal:

51

51

Eatontown:

345

345

Englishtown:

52

51

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

15

15

Freehold Borough:

449

450

Freehold Township:

791

788

Hazlet:

365

364

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

337

333

Howell:

776

779

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

237

238

Keyport:

114

111

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

48

48

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

687

687

Manalapan:

583

582

Manasquan:

72

73

Marlboro:

550

548

Matawan:

226

226

Middletown:

927

929

Millstone Township:

99

100

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

77

78

Neptune Township:

680

679

Ocean:

426

425

Oceanport:

76

75

Red Bank:

327

325

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

75

74

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

36

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

67

67

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

59

59

Tinton Falls:

243

244

Union Beach:

43

43

Upper Freehold:

66

66

Wall:

496

491

West Long Branch:

84

85

Unknown:

174

20

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

