Monmouth County has 168 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 16, there are 168 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Aug 15-Aug Aberdeen: 255 256 Allenhurst: 14 14 Allentown: 14 13 Asbury Park: 343 343 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 76 76 Colts Neck: 105 105 Deal: 51 51 Eatontown: 345 345 Englishtown: 52 51 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 15 15 Freehold Borough: 449 450 Freehold Township: 791 788 Hazlet: 365 364 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 337 333 Howell: 776 779 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 237 238 Keyport: 114 111 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 48 48 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 687 687 Manalapan: 583 582 Manasquan: 72 73 Marlboro: 550 548 Matawan: 226 226 Middletown: 927 929 Millstone Township: 99 100 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 77 78 Neptune Township: 680 679 Ocean: 426 425 Oceanport: 76 75 Red Bank: 327 325 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 75 74 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 36 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 67 67 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 59 59 Tinton Falls: 243 244 Union Beach: 43 43 Upper Freehold: 66 66 Wall: 496 491 West Long Branch: 84 85 Unknown: 174 20

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.