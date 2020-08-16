Dogs Rescued from AH Structure Fire

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On 8/15/2020 at 6:35 p.m. the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to 149 Center Avenue for a fire call. A juvenile in the home reported hearing an explosion and black smoke coming from the garage of the home and a working structure fire. The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department responded to the scene along with Brevent Park Fire Company - Station 2. The juvenile then advised officers on location that there was one dog trapped on the front second story balcony and two more dogs trapped on the back second story deck of the home.

Sergeant Phair responded to the back deck of the home and was able to remove the two dogs from the deck. Patrolman Sodon was able to climba scaffolding which was already on location. The scaffolding was not high enough therefore he placed a chair on top of the scaffolding and climbed up to the balcony. The dog was then removed from the balcony successfully. It should be noted that several community members jumped into action to assist Patrolman Sodon with the dog's rescue.

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department with the assistance of Brevent Park Fire Company - Station 2, Highlands Fire Department, Community Fire Company - Station 4, Sea Bright Fire Department and Rumson Fire Department were able to contain the fire and extinguish it quickly. After the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshal's investigation along with the Atlantic Highlands Police Department, it was determined the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Additional agencies that assisted at the scene were the Keansburg First Aid, Highlands First Aid, Leonardo First Aid and Atlantic Highlands Fire Police. Most importantly, it is reported that no one was injured as a result of this fire. The Atlantic Highlands Police Department would like to remind all community members to make sure their smoke detectors are in proper working order. Smoke detectors are proven to save lives.