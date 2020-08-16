AH Fire Department Responds to Center Avenue Structure Fire

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - At approximately 6:45 the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department was dispatched by the Atlantic Highlands Police Department to 149 Center Ave for a report of a house filling with smoke. First arriving units encountered fire in the garage and thru out the first level of the home. A rapid response, and actions taken by the responders, quickly extinguished the fire and contained fire damage to the first level of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

Responding units included The Atlantic Highlands Police Department, Atlantic Highlands Fire Department, Brevent Park & Leonardo Fire Co, Community Fire Co, Highlands Fire Department; Sea Bright Fire Department and Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad.

Fire Chief Martin Hawley Jr. was in charge of fire suppression operations.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation by the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshal's Office and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

Residents are reminded to check the operation of their smoke detectors, which should be located on each level of their home and inside bedrooms. Along with carbon monoxide detectors, which should be located in the vicinity of all sleeping areas.