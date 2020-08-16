AHHerald Search

AH Fire Department Responds to Center Avenue Structure Fire

Details
Category: News
AH Fire Department responds to 149 Center Avenue

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - At approximately 6:45 the Atlantic  Highlands  Fire Department was dispatched by the Atlantic Highlands Police Department to 149 Center Ave for a report of a house filling with smoke.  First arriving units encountered fire in the garage and thru out the first level of the home.  A rapid response, and actions taken by the responders, quickly  extinguished the fire and contained  fire damage to the first level of the home. 

There were no reported injuries.

ahfd 149 center 2Responding units included  The Atlantic  Highlands Police Department, Atlantic Highlands Fire Department, Brevent Park & Leonardo  Fire Co, Community Fire Co, Highlands Fire Department; Sea Bright Fire Department  and Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad.

Fire Chief Martin Hawley  Jr. was in charge of fire suppression operations.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation by the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshal's Office and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

Residents are reminded to check the operation of their smoke detectors, which should be located on each level of their home and inside bedrooms.  Along with carbon monoxide detectors, which should be located in the vicinity of all sleeping areas.

