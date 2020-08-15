Monmouth County has 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 15, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Aug 14-Aug Aberdeen: 256 255 Allenhurst: 14 14 Allentown: 13 13 Asbury Park: 343 340 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 76 76 Colts Neck: 105 104 Deal: 51 51 Eatontown: 345 343 Englishtown: 51 52 Fair Haven: 48 47 Farmingdale: 15 15 Freehold Borough: 450 446 Freehold Township: 788 788 Hazlet: 364 362 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 333 335 Howell: 779 777 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 238 236 Keyport: 111 110 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 48 47 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 687 688 Manalapan: 582 579 Manasquan: 73 72 Marlboro: 548 550 Matawan: 226 224 Middletown: 929 921 Millstone Township: 100 100 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 78 73 Neptune Township: 679 685 Ocean: 425 425 Oceanport: 75 74 Red Bank: 325 325 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 74 74 Sea Bright: 12 12 Sea Girt: 36 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 67 69 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 59 59 Tinton Falls: 244 242 Union Beach: 43 43 Upper Freehold: 66 66 Wall: 491 491 West Long Branch: 85 84 Unknown: 20 22

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.