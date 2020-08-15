AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 15, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Aug   

14-Aug

Aberdeen:

256

255

Allenhurst:

14

14

Allentown:

13

13

Asbury Park:

343

340

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

76

76

Colts Neck:

105

104

Deal:

51

51

Eatontown:

345

343

Englishtown:

51

52

Fair Haven:

48

47

Farmingdale:

15

15

Freehold Borough:

450

446

Freehold Township:

788

788

Hazlet:

364

362

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

333

335

Howell:

779

777

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

238

236

Keyport:

111

110

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

48

47

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

687

688

Manalapan:

582

579

Manasquan:

73

72

Marlboro:

548

550

Matawan:

226

224

Middletown:

929

921

Millstone Township:

100

100

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

78

73

Neptune Township:

679

685

Ocean:

425

425

Oceanport:

75

74

Red Bank:

325

325

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

74

74

Sea Bright:

12

12

Sea Girt:

36

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

67

69

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

59

59

Tinton Falls:

244

242

Union Beach:

43

43

Upper Freehold:

66

66

Wall:

491

491

West Long Branch:

85

84

Unknown:

20

22

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.