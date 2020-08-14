Monmouth County has 38 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 14, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,758 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 27 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The decrease in the following numbers of cases in individual municipalities reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Aug 13-Aug Aberdeen: 255 269 Allenhurst: 14 12 Allentown: 13 13 Asbury Park: 340 347 Atlantic Highlands: 42 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 59 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 76 77 Colts Neck: 104 104 Deal: 51 51 Eatontown: 343 336 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 47 46 Farmingdale: 15 17 Freehold Borough: 446 455 Freehold Township: 788 772 Hazlet: 362 363 Highlands: 45 46 Holmdel: 335 335 Howell: 777 792 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 236 227 Keyport: 110 110 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 47 48 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 688 675 Manalapan: 579 583 Manasquan: 72 70 Marlboro: 550 551 Matawan: 224 231 Middletown: 921 925 Millstone Township: 100 99 Monmouth Beach: 29 30 Neptune City: 73 78 Neptune Township: 685 685 Ocean: 425 427 Oceanport: 74 75 Red Bank: 325 329 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 74 71 Sea Bright: 12 13 Sea Girt: 36 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 66 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 59 55 Tinton Falls: 242 246 Union Beach: 43 46 Upper Freehold: 66 69 Wall: 491 492 West Long Branch: 84 85 Unknown: 22 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.