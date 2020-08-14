AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 38 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 14, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,758 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 27 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The decrease in the following numbers of cases in individual municipalities reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Aug   

13-Aug

Aberdeen:

255

269

Allenhurst:

14

12

Allentown:

13

13

Asbury Park:

340

347

Atlantic Highlands:

42

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

59

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

76

77

Colts Neck:

104

104

Deal:

51

51

Eatontown:

343

336

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

47

46

Farmingdale:

15

17

Freehold Borough:

446

455

Freehold Township:

788

772

Hazlet:

362

363

Highlands:

45

46

Holmdel:

335

335

Howell:

777

792

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

236

227

Keyport:

110

110

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

47

48

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

688

675

Manalapan:

579

583

Manasquan:

72

70

Marlboro:

550

551

Matawan:

224

231

Middletown:

921

925

Millstone Township:

100

99

Monmouth Beach:

29

30

Neptune City:

73

78

Neptune Township:

685

685

Ocean:

425

427

Oceanport:

74

75

Red Bank:

325

329

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

74

71

Sea Bright:

12

13

Sea Girt:

36

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

66

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

59

55

Tinton Falls:

242

246

Union Beach:

43

46

Upper Freehold:

66

69

Wall:

491

492

West Long Branch:

84

85

Unknown:

22

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

