New Jersey will Have Mostly Mail-in Voting

UPDATED: Additional information and resource links added.

All registered voters in NJ will receive a mail-in ballot, Governor Phil Murphy said today during his daily Covid press briefing. Mail-in ballots, signed by aregistered voters, must be postmarked no later than November 3. Those ballots with a postmark must be received by 8:00 PM on November 10, 2020. Mail-in ballots without a postmark, must be received by 8:00 PM on November 5, 2020 in order to be valid.

The governor said there will be secure vote-by-mail collection boxes available to place your ballot and bypass the United States Postal Service altogether.

In-person voting will primarily be by provisional ballots. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities. Each municipality will have at least one polling place open for in-person voting on November 3, 2020.

There will be no in-person instruction at schools in the state on election day, November 3, 2020.

Political experts have warned that due to the large number of mail-in vote anticipated, election results many not be know for several days or weeks.

After the July 7, New Jersey Primary Elections, an extension of 5 days was provided to certify election results because many counties were still counting there mail-in ballots.

The General Election mail-in ballots have not yet been printed, but the sample ballot and procedure may look something like those used during the Primaries.





