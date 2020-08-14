AHHerald Search

New Jersey will Have Mostly Mail-in Voting

UPDATED: Additional information and resource links added.

All registered voters in NJ will receive a mail-in ballot, Governor Phil Murphy said today during his daily Covid press briefing.  Mail-in ballots, signed by aregistered voters, must be postmarked no later than November 3.   Those ballots with a postmark must be received by 8:00 PM on November 10, 2020.    Mail-in ballots without a postmark, must be received by 8:00 PM on November 5, 2020 in order to be valid.

The governor said there will be secure vote-by-mail collection boxes available to place your ballot and bypass the United States Postal Service altogether.

In-person voting will primarily be by provisional ballots. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.  Each municipality will have at least one polling place open for in-person voting on November 3, 2020.

There will be no in-person instruction at schools in the state on election day, November 3, 2020.

Political experts have warned that due to the large number of mail-in vote anticipated, election results many not be know for several days or weeks.

After the July 7, New Jersey Primary Elections, an extension of 5 days was provided to certify election results because many counties were still counting there mail-in ballots.

The General Election mail-in ballots have not yet been printed, but the sample ballot and procedure may look something like those used during the Primaries. 

This an example of an official Monmouth County 2020 Primary Mail-in Ballot
After you vote, you can track your mail-in ballot online through the NJ Division of Elections website. If you have not already registered to use the site you must do so before using the tracking.   When you are registering it will ask you to verify your identity with you driver's license, or the last 4 numbers of your social security number, or your VOTER ID number.  If you do not have your Voter ID card, contact the Monmouth County Clerk's office for a replacement.



