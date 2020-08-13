AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 35 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 13, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth, a program aimed to help Monmouth County residents refresh their job skills or learn new ones at no cost, at a press conference held yesterday. Residents should visit sdmonmouthnj.metrixlearning.com or call the Division of Workforce Development at 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 for more information.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Aug  

12-Aug

Aberdeen:

269

270

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

13

13

Asbury Park:

347

347

Atlantic Highlands:

43

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

18

Belmar:

59

59

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

77

76

Colts Neck:

104

103

Deal:

51

49

Eatontown:

336

333

Englishtown:

52

53

Fair Haven:

46

45

Farmingdale:

17

16

Freehold Borough:

455

451

Freehold Township:

772

771

Hazlet:

363

363

Highlands:

46

44

Holmdel:

335

333

Howell:

792

791

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

227

224

Keyport:

110

110

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

48

48

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

675

677

Manalapan:

583

583

Manasquan:

70

70

Marlboro:

551

551

Matawan:

231

232

Middletown:

925

919

Millstone Township:

99

100

Monmouth Beach:

30

30

Neptune City:

78

80

Neptune Township:

685

689

Ocean:

427

425

Oceanport:

75

74

Red Bank:

329

329

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

71

70

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

38

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

66

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

55

54

Tinton Falls:

246

243

Union Beach:

46

45

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

492

491

West Long Branch:

85

86

Unknown:

11

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 


[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 35 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,778 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]

