Monmouth County has 35 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 13, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth, a program aimed to help Monmouth County residents refresh their job skills or learn new ones at no cost, at a press conference held yesterday. Residents should visit sdmonmouthnj.metrixlearning.com or call the Division of Workforce Development at 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 for more information.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Aug 12-Aug Aberdeen: 269 270 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 13 13 Asbury Park: 347 347 Atlantic Highlands: 43 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 18 Belmar: 59 59 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 77 76 Colts Neck: 104 103 Deal: 51 49 Eatontown: 336 333 Englishtown: 52 53 Fair Haven: 46 45 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 455 451 Freehold Township: 772 771 Hazlet: 363 363 Highlands: 46 44 Holmdel: 335 333 Howell: 792 791 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 227 224 Keyport: 110 110 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 48 48 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 675 677 Manalapan: 583 583 Manasquan: 70 70 Marlboro: 551 551 Matawan: 231 232 Middletown: 925 919 Millstone Township: 99 100 Monmouth Beach: 30 30 Neptune City: 78 80 Neptune Township: 685 689 Ocean: 427 425 Oceanport: 75 74 Red Bank: 329 329 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 71 70 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 38 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 66 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 55 54 Tinton Falls: 246 243 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 492 491 West Long Branch: 85 86 Unknown: 11 11

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 35 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,778 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]