Monmouth County has 35 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 13, there are 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth, a program aimed to help Monmouth County residents refresh their job skills or learn new ones at no cost, at a press conference held yesterday. Residents should visit sdmonmouthnj.metrixlearning.com or call the Division of Workforce Development at 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 for more information.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
13-Aug
|
12-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
269
|
270
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
13
|
13
|
Asbury Park:
|
347
|
347
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
18
|
Belmar:
|
59
|
59
|
Bradley Beach:
|
71
|
71
|
Brielle:
|
77
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
104
|
103
|
Deal:
|
51
|
49
|
Eatontown:
|
336
|
333
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
53
|
Fair Haven:
|
46
|
45
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
455
|
451
|
Freehold Township:
|
772
|
771
|
Hazlet:
|
363
|
363
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
44
|
Holmdel:
|
335
|
333
|
Howell:
|
792
|
791
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
227
|
224
|
Keyport:
|
110
|
110
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
48
|
48
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
675
|
677
|
Manalapan:
|
583
|
583
|
Manasquan:
|
70
|
70
|
Marlboro:
|
551
|
551
|
Matawan:
|
231
|
232
|
Middletown:
|
925
|
919
|
Millstone Township:
|
99
|
100
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
30
|
30
|
Neptune City:
|
78
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
685
|
689
|
Ocean:
|
427
|
425
|
Oceanport:
|
75
|
74
|
Red Bank:
|
329
|
329
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
71
|
70
|
Sea Bright:
|
13
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
66
|
66
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
36
|
36
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
55
|
54
|
Tinton Falls:
|
246
|
243
|
Union Beach:
|
46
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
69
|
69
|
Wall:
|
492
|
491
|
West Long Branch:
|
85
|
86
|
Unknown:
|
11
|
11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 35 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,778 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]