Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 12, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders provided updates on Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program, the County’s COVID-19 testing program and announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at a press conference held today. The press conference is available to view on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Aug 11-Aug Aberdeen: 270 269 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 13 13 Asbury Park: 347 345 Atlantic Highlands: 43 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 59 57 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 76 75 Colts Neck: 103 103 Deal: 49 49 Eatontown: 333 332 Englishtown: 53 52 Fair Haven: 45 45 Farmingdale: 16 17 Freehold Borough: 451 451 Freehold Township: 771 772 Hazlet: 363 359 Highlands: 44 44 Holmdel: 333 335 Howell: 791 791 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 229 Keyport: 110 109 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 48 49 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 677 671 Manalapan: 583 578 Manasquan: 70 69 Marlboro: 551 550 Matawan: 232 234 Middletown: 919 921 Millstone Township: 100 98 Monmouth Beach: 30 30 Neptune City: 80 76 Neptune Township: 689 690 Ocean: 425 421 Oceanport: 74 72 Red Bank: 329 327 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 70 70 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 65 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 54 54 Tinton Falls: 243 246 Union Beach: 45 42 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 491 485 West Long Branch: 86 85 Unknown: 10 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.



Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 33 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,743 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]