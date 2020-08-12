Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 12, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders provided updates on Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program, the County’s COVID-19 testing program and announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at a press conference held today. The press conference is available to view on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
12-Aug
|
11-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
270
|
269
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
13
|
13
|
Asbury Park:
|
347
|
345
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
18
|
18
|
Belmar:
|
59
|
57
|
Bradley Beach:
|
71
|
71
|
Brielle:
|
76
|
75
|
Colts Neck:
|
103
|
103
|
Deal:
|
49
|
49
|
Eatontown:
|
333
|
332
|
Englishtown:
|
53
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
45
|
45
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
451
|
451
|
Freehold Township:
|
771
|
772
|
Hazlet:
|
363
|
359
|
Highlands:
|
44
|
44
|
Holmdel:
|
333
|
335
|
Howell:
|
791
|
791
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
224
|
229
|
Keyport:
|
110
|
109
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
48
|
49
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
677
|
671
|
Manalapan:
|
583
|
578
|
Manasquan:
|
70
|
69
|
Marlboro:
|
551
|
550
|
Matawan:
|
232
|
234
|
Middletown:
|
919
|
921
|
Millstone Township:
|
100
|
98
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
30
|
30
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
76
|
Neptune Township:
|
689
|
690
|
Ocean:
|
425
|
421
|
Oceanport:
|
74
|
72
|
Red Bank:
|
329
|
327
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
70
|
70
|
Sea Bright:
|
13
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
66
|
65
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
36
|
36
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
54
|
54
|
Tinton Falls:
|
243
|
246
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
42
|
Upper Freehold:
|
69
|
69
|
Wall:
|
491
|
485
|
West Long Branch:
|
86
|
85
|
Unknown:
|
10
|
12
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 33 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,743 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]