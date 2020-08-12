AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 12, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders provided updates on Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant program, the County’s COVID-19 testing program and announced the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at a press conference held today. The press conference is available to view on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Aug   

11-Aug

Aberdeen:

270

269

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

13

13

Asbury Park:

347

345

Atlantic Highlands:

43

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

59

57

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

76

75

Colts Neck:

103

103

Deal:

49

49

Eatontown:

333

332

Englishtown:

53

52

Fair Haven:

45

45

Farmingdale:

16

17

Freehold Borough:

451

451

Freehold Township:

771

772

Hazlet:

363

359

Highlands:

44

44

Holmdel:

333

335

Howell:

791

791

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

224

229

Keyport:

110

109

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

48

49

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

677

671

Manalapan:

583

578

Manasquan:

70

69

Marlboro:

551

550

Matawan:

232

234

Middletown:

919

921

Millstone Township:

100

98

Monmouth Beach:

30

30

Neptune City:

80

76

Neptune Township:

689

690

Ocean:

425

421

Oceanport:

74

72

Red Bank:

329

327

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

70

70

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

65

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

54

54

Tinton Falls:

243

246

Union Beach:

45

42

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

491

485

West Long Branch:

86

85

Unknown:

10

12

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 33 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,743 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]

