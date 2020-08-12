Silverside Avenue to be Closed for Railroad Crossing Repairs this Week in Little Silver

Necessary safety work will require detours

LITTLE SILVER, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the start of a railroad crossing rehabilitation project that will require a seven-day closure and detour of Silverside Avenue in Little Silver, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 9 a.m., tomorrow, Thursday, August 13, until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, Silverside Avenue is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions at the railroad crossing between Fairview Avenue and Riverview Avenue. Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt approaches for a safer and smoother railroad crossing. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses. The following detours will be in place:

Silverside Avenue westbound detour:

Motorists traveling southbound on Oceanport Avenue towards Silverside Avenue will be directed to turn left onto Eastview Avenue

Turn right onto Riverview Avenue back to Silverside Avenue

Silverside Avenue eastbound detour:

Motorists traveling eastbound on Silverside Avenue will be directed to turn right onto Riverview Avenue

Turn left onto Eastview Avenue

Turn left onto Oceanport Avenue

This federally-funded project is included within NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades, or removes approximately 30 crossings each year, statewide.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.