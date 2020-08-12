Two Juvenile Males Arrested for Cyber Harassment at Holmdel High School

HOLMDEL, NJ - The Holmdel Police Department has been investigating incidents of Cyber Harassment that started occurring in February 2020. These incidents occurred at Holmdel High School and were related to the creation of a fictitious Instagram account, where the actors were purporting to be a member of the Holmdel High School administration.

Through the course of the investigation by Ptl. John Maguire, the Holmdel High School Resource Officer and Detective Sergeant William Bernard, they were able to identify and charge two Juvenile male subjects for the Cyber Harassment in July.

During that investigation, those Officers uncovered evidence linking one of the juveniles arrested and another juvenile to three different Criminal Mischief incidents that had occurred in Holmdel in 2019 and early 2020. Two of the incidents were at the Nokia building on Holmdel Road and the other incident was at Bell Works. Both of those subjects were subsequently charged by Ptl. Maguire and Det/Sgt. Bernard with Burglary, Trespassing, and Criminal Mischief.

The estimated cost of the damage at each location was in excess of $2,000. All charges have been referred to the Monmouth County Family Court.