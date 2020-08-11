AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 22 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 11, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Board of Chosen Freeholders will hold a press conference to provide updates on Monmouth County CARES as well as the COVID-19 testing program and announce the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Monmouth County Agriculture Building Conference Room. The press conference will be live streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Aug   

10-Aug

Aberdeen:

269

270

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

13

12

Asbury Park:

345

346

Atlantic Highlands:

42

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

57

55

Bradley Beach:

71

70

Brielle:

75

75

Colts Neck:

103

104

Deal:

49

48

Eatontown:

332

336

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

45

45

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

451

450

Freehold Township:

772

768

Hazlet:

359

358

Highlands:

44

44

Holmdel:

335

334

Howell:

791

790

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

229

224

Keyport:

109

110

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

49

47

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

671

674

Manalapan:

578

585

Manasquan:

69

70

Marlboro:

550

551

Matawan:

234

229

Middletown:

921

922

Millstone Township:

98

98

Monmouth Beach:

30

29

Neptune City:

76

77

Neptune Township:

690

685

Ocean:

421

420

Oceanport:

72

74

Red Bank:

327

325

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

70

70

Sea Bright:

13

14

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

65

68

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

36

37

Spring Lake Heights:

54

55

Tinton Falls:

246

256

Union Beach:

42

45

Upper Freehold:

69

68

Wall:

485

475

West Long Branch:

85

85

Unknown:

12

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 22 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,710 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]