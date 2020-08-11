Monmouth County has 22 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 11, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Board of Chosen Freeholders will hold a press conference to provide updates on Monmouth County CARES as well as the COVID-19 testing program and announce the launch of Skill Up Monmouth at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Monmouth County Agriculture Building Conference Room. The press conference will be live streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Aug 10-Aug Aberdeen: 269 270 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 13 12 Asbury Park: 345 346 Atlantic Highlands: 42 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 57 55 Bradley Beach: 71 70 Brielle: 75 75 Colts Neck: 103 104 Deal: 49 48 Eatontown: 332 336 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 45 45 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 451 450 Freehold Township: 772 768 Hazlet: 359 358 Highlands: 44 44 Holmdel: 335 334 Howell: 791 790 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 229 224 Keyport: 109 110 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 49 47 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 671 674 Manalapan: 578 585 Manasquan: 69 70 Marlboro: 550 551 Matawan: 234 229 Middletown: 921 922 Millstone Township: 98 98 Monmouth Beach: 30 29 Neptune City: 76 77 Neptune Township: 690 685 Ocean: 421 420 Oceanport: 72 74 Red Bank: 327 325 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 70 70 Sea Bright: 13 14 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 65 68 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 36 37 Spring Lake Heights: 54 55 Tinton Falls: 246 256 Union Beach: 42 45 Upper Freehold: 69 68 Wall: 485 475 West Long Branch: 85 85 Unknown: 12 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.



Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 22 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,710 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]