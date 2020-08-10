Monmouth County has 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.

10-Aug 9-Aug Aberdeen: 270 267 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 346 342 Atlantic Highlands: 43 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 53 Bradley Beach: 70 70 Brielle: 75 75 Colts Neck: 104 104 Deal: 48 48 Eatontown: 336 336 Englishtown: 52 53 Fair Haven: 45 45 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 450 450 Freehold Township: 768 769 Hazlet: 358 360 Highlands: 44 42 Holmdel: 334 335 Howell: 790 783 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 224 Keyport: 110 111 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 47 46 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 674 674 Manalapan: 585 580 Manasquan: 70 70 Marlboro: 551 547 Matawan: 229 231 Middletown: 922 918 Millstone Township: 98 97 Monmouth Beach: 29 30 Neptune City: 77 78 Neptune Township: 685 688 Ocean: 420 420 Oceanport: 74 70 Red Bank: 325 324 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 70 70 Sea Bright: 14 13 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 68 65 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 37 37 Spring Lake Heights: 55 55 Tinton Falls: 256 245 Union Beach: 45 39 Upper Freehold: 68 68 Wall: 475 476 West Long Branch: 85 84 Unknown: 11 14

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 45 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,688 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]