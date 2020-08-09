Monmouth County has 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 9, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,270 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 21 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Aug 8-Aug Aberdeen: 267 265 Allenhurst: 12 11 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 342 347 Atlantic Highlands: 43 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 53 53 Bradley Beach: 70 72 Brielle: 75 74 Colts Neck: 104 105 Deal: 48 44 Eatontown: 336 335 Englishtown: 53 52 Fair Haven: 45 44 Farmingdale: 16 16 Freehold Borough: 450 448 Freehold Township: 769 774 Hazlet: 360 362 Highlands: 42 42 Holmdel: 335 335 Howell: 783 775 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 224 Keyport: 111 110 Lake Como: 21 22 Little Silver: 46 46 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 674 672 Manalapan: 580 583 Manasquan: 70 71 Marlboro: 547 542 Matawan: 231 226 Middletown: 918 910 Millstone Township: 97 97 Monmouth Beach: 30 29 Neptune City: 78 74 Neptune Township: 688 680 Ocean: 420 421 Oceanport: 70 71 Red Bank: 324 325 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 70 71 Sea Bright: 13 12 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 65 65 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 37 34 Spring Lake Heights: 55 54 Tinton Falls: 245 249 Union Beach: 39 42 Upper Freehold: 68 66 Wall: 476 480 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 14 15

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 27 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,643 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]