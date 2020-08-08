Monmouth County has 20 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 8, there are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Since Wednesday, July 22, the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 1,270 tests as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. As of today, there are 21 new positive cases as a result of the testing. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Aug 7-Aug Aberdeen: 265 268 Allenhurst: 11 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 347 350 Atlantic Highlands: 42 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 53 56 Bradley Beach: 72 71 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 105 103 Deal: 44 45 Eatontown: 335 334 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 44 43 Farmingdale: 16 14 Freehold Borough: 448 452 Freehold Township: 774 763 Hazlet: 362 361 Highlands: 42 43 Holmdel: 335 330 Howell: 775 790 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 224 Keyport: 110 109 Lake Como: 22 21 Little Silver: 46 46 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 672 673 Manalapan: 583 579 Manasquan: 71 70 Marlboro: 542 545 Matawan: 226 229 Middletown: 910 912 Millstone Township: 97 96 Monmouth Beach: 29 30 Neptune City: 74 76 Neptune Township: 680 677 Ocean: 421 419 Oceanport: 71 75 Red Bank: 325 320 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 71 70 Sea Bright: 12 13 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 65 66 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 34 36 Spring Lake Heights: 54 54 Tinton Falls: 249 247 Union Beach: 42 45 Upper Freehold: 66 69 Wall: 480 477 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 15 12

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 20 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,616 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]