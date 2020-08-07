Monmouth County has 42 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 7, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Friday, Aug. 7 in Red Bank, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Aug 6-Aug Aberdeen: 268 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 350 346 Atlantic Highlands: 43 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 56 56 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 103 104 Deal: 45 44 Eatontown: 334 335 Englishtown: 52 53 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 14 14 Freehold Borough: 452 449 Freehold Township: 763 763 Hazlet: 361 360 Highlands: 43 42 Holmdel: 330 330 Howell: 790 781 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 222 Keyport: 109 109 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 46 45 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 673 675 Manalapan: 579 578 Manasquan: 70 70 Marlboro: 545 543 Matawan: 229 228 Middletown: 912 906 Millstone Township: 96 96 Monmouth Beach: 30 29 Neptune City: 76 77 Neptune Township: 677 678 Ocean: 419 418 Oceanport: 75 74 Red Bank: 320 319 Roosevelt: 10 9 Rumson: 70 68 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 37 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 54 53 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 45 46 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 477 477 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 12 11

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 42 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,596 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]