Monmouth County has 42 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 7, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Friday, Aug. 7 in Red Bank, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Aug   

6-Aug

Aberdeen:

268

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

350

346

Atlantic Highlands:

43

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

56

56

Bradley Beach:

71

71

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

103

104

Deal:

45

44

Eatontown:

334

335

Englishtown:

52

53

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

14

14

Freehold Borough:

452

449

Freehold Township:

763

763

Hazlet:

361

360

Highlands:

43

42

Holmdel:

330

330

Howell:

790

781

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

224

222

Keyport:

109

109

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

46

45

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

673

675

Manalapan:

579

578

Manasquan:

70

70

Marlboro:

545

543

Matawan:

229

228

Middletown:

912

906

Millstone Township:

96

96

Monmouth Beach:

30

29

Neptune City:

76

77

Neptune Township:

677

678

Ocean:

419

418

Oceanport:

75

74

Red Bank:

320

319

Roosevelt:

10

9

Rumson:

70

68

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

37

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

66

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

54

53

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

45

46

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

477

477

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

12

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 42 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,596 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]