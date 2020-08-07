The 200 Club of Monmouth County Awards $91,750 in 2020 College Scholarships to Children of Local First Responders

LAKE COMO, NJ – The 200 Club of Monmouth County is proud to announce that it has awarded $91,750 in college scholarships to 81 students from 64 first responder families in Monmouth County. The Scholarship Ceremony was held virtually outside at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como via Facebook Live. After careful consideration amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Board decided that canceling the traditional Scholarship Social with all the awardees and their families in attendance was the best way to keep everyone safe.

“The ceremony may look different this year, but our mission to give back to law enforcement and other first responders and their families in Monmouth County has not wavered. We are honored to assist first responders who are dedicated to our community,” said Robert Honecker, the President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County.

The aid includes a special $2,500 Ben Danskin Scholarship which was awarded to Derek Catron, a rising senior at Rowan University majoring in finance. Derek is the son of Freehold Township detective, John Catron. The Ben Danskin Scholarship is in memory of Ben Danskin, a founding father of The 200 Club of Monmouth County. Derek was on hand for the Facebook Live event.

“I would like to thank The 200 Club for selecting me to be this year’s Ben Danskin Scholarship award winner. I would like to thank the first responders of Monmouth County for putting their lives on the line, day in and day out, to keep people safe and protected. These people are heroes, and they should be treated and respected as such. I would like to thank my parents for pushing me and keeping me motivated to be the best version of myself that I can be every day. My father has taught me everything I know about respect, determination, and work ethic. I would not be the man I am today without him,” said Derek Catron, Ben Danskin Scholarship winner.

"Our scholarships allow us to fulfill our pledge to our first responders and their families. This is our way of giving back to the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, first aid, and other first responders that give so much to our community. We are very proud of our commitment," said Josh Elkes, Scholarship Committee Chair, The 200 Club of Monmouth County.

Scholarship awards are only given to qualified students. Recipients must be the dependent child of a full-time, employed first responder who resides and works in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Recipients must also be full-time undergraduate students at an accredited institution of higher learning. At least one parent must also be an active member of The 200 Club of Monmouth County.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County was founded by Monmouth County philanthropists in the 1970s, when each pledged an annual donation of $200. The 200 Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of our public safety and rescue personnel who are fatally or seriously injured in the line of duty. This includes, but is not limited to, police officers, firefighters, first aid, and EMT technicians of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The organization is governed by officers who serve a two-year term and a Board of Trustees. It is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with about 1000 members. Community support allows The 200 Club of Monmouth County to continue its mission. To make a donation or apply for membership, please visit our website at www.monmouth200club.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.