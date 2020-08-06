Neptune Special Officer Pleads Guilty to Computer Theft

FREEHOLD – A Neptune Township Special Class 1 Police Officer pleaded guilty to computer theft today admitting he used a law enforcement database for a non-law enforcement purpose, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Syessence Davis, 27, of Neptune Township, pleaded guilty to third degree Computer Theft before Monmouth County Presiding Criminal Court Judge David F. Bauman, admitting he used a law enforcement database for a non-law enforcement purpose. As part of his plea agreement, Davis faces a probationary sentence when he returns for sentencing on Oct. 2, 2020. Judge Bauman also ordered that Davis permanently forfeit all future public employment in New Jersey.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Neptune Township Police Department revealed that in May 2020, Davis contacted the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and requested that a driver’s license be run through the New Jersey Criminal Justice Information System. That inquiry, which the officer made through the Neptune Township Police Department booking telephone line, was subsequently determined to be made for a non-law enforcement purpose that was personal in nature.

“We were made aware of the infraction and immediately informed the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office about the actions of one of our officers,” explained Neptune Township Police Chief James Hunt.

“Every law enforcement officer has a responsibility to the general public to maintain a level of professional conduct. Accessing personal information of a citizen without a law enforcement need is unacceptable and will result in appropriate penalties, including loss of employment,” Prosecutor Gramiccioni said.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibility and Bias Crime Unit.

Davis is represented by Taylor DiBenedetto, Esq., of Cherry Hill.