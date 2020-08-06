Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 6, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Thursday, Aug. 6 in Neptune, will resume as planned. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Aug 5-Aug Aberdeen: 266 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 346 345 Atlantic Highlands: 43 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 56 56 Bradley Beach: 71 70 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 104 101 Deal: 44 44 Eatontown: 335 336 Englishtown: 53 53 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 14 14 Freehold Borough: 449 450 Freehold Township: 763 763 Hazlet: 360 362 Highlands: 42 42 Holmdel: 330 330 Howell: 781 776 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 222 219 Keyport: 109 110 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 675 666 Manalapan: 578 575 Manasquan: 70 68 Marlboro: 543 546 Matawan: 228 226 Middletown: 906 900 Millstone Township: 96 96 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 77 79 Neptune Township: 678 677 Ocean: 418 416 Oceanport: 74 75 Red Bank: 319 315 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 68 67 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 36 35 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 53 52 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 46 46 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 477 479 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 11 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 33 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,554 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]