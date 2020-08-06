AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 6, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Thursday, Aug. 6 in Neptune, will resume as planned. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Aug   

5-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

346

345

Atlantic Highlands:

43

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

56

56

Bradley Beach:

71

70

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

104

101

Deal:

44

44

Eatontown:

335

336

Englishtown:

53

53

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

14

14

Freehold Borough:

449

450

Freehold Township:

763

763

Hazlet:

360

362

Highlands:

42

42

Holmdel:

330

330

Howell:

781

776

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

222

219

Keyport:

109

110

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

675

666

Manalapan:

578

575

Manasquan:

70

68

Marlboro:

543

546

Matawan:

228

226

Middletown:

906

900

Millstone Township:

96

96

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

77

79

Neptune Township:

678

677

Ocean:

418

416

Oceanport:

74

75

Red Bank:

319

315

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

68

67

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

36

35

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

66

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

53

52

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

46

46

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

477

479

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

11

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 33 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,554 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]