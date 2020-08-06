County Announces Paper Shredding Dates for 2020

Opportunities to dispose of confidential documents

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County has scheduled 11 upcoming paper shredding events in local municipalities to give County residents opportunities to dispose of old files and confidential documents safely.

“Identity theft is a malicious use of someone else’s identity,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Recycling Division. “Discarding of personal documents properly protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 12 - Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Eatontown, Lower parking lot off Throckmorton Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor parking lot

Saturday, Oct. 10 - Middletown High School North, 63 Tindall Road

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Belmar Recycling Center, 13th and Railroad Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Holmdel Dept. of Public Works Yard, 14 Crawfords Corner Road

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Aberdeen, 1 Aberdeen Sq. /141 Church St.

Saturday, Nov. 28 – Colts Neck Town Hall Parking Lot, 124 Cedar Dr.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, 29 Ocean Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Manasquan, 4th Ave. parking lot on the corner of Main St. & 4th

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. The shredding event will stop once the shredding truck is full. All papers will be shredded on location in the mobile truck. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is a free service to Monmouth County residents.

This is a program of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the participating municipalities: Aberdeen, Atlantic Highlands, Belmar, Colts Neck, Eatontown, Holmdel, Manasquan, Marlboro, Middletown, Monmouth Beach and Union Beach.

Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found on the recycling section of the County’s website www.visitmonmouth.com or by calling 732-683-8686 ext. 8967.