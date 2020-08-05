Monmouth County has 70 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 5, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to storm recovery, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Long Branch, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Aug 4-Aug Aberdeen: 266 265 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 345 342 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 56 55 Bradley Beach: 70 70 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 101 102 Deal: 44 44 Eatontown: 336 330 Englishtown: 53 53 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 14 16 Freehold Borough: 450 448 Freehold Township: 763 759 Hazlet: 362 359 Highlands: 42 41 Holmdel: 330 329 Howell: 776 776 Interlaken: 0 4 Keansburg: 219 222 Keyport: 110 109 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 2 1 Long Branch: 666 664 Manalapan: 575 547 Manasquan: 68 68 Marlboro: 546 547 Matawan: 226 227 Middletown: 900 897 Millstone Township: 96 95 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 79 75 Neptune Township: 677 671 Ocean: 416 412 Oceanport: 75 75 Red Bank: 315 316 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 67 65 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 35 35 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 66 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 36 36 Spring Lake Heights: 52 51 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 479 476 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 14 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 70 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,521 positive cases since March. There were 1 new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]