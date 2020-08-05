AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 70 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 5, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to storm recovery, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Long Branch, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Aug  

4-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

265

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

345

342

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

56

55

Bradley Beach:

70

70

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

101

102

Deal:

44

44

Eatontown:

336

330

Englishtown:

53

53

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

14

16

Freehold Borough:

450

448

Freehold Township:

763

759

Hazlet:

362

359

Highlands:

42

41

Holmdel:

330

329

Howell:

776

776

Interlaken:

0

4

Keansburg:

219

222

Keyport:

110

109

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

2

1

Long Branch:

666

664

Manalapan:

575

547

Manasquan:

68

68

Marlboro:

546

547

Matawan:

226

227

Middletown:

900

897

Millstone Township:

96

95

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

79

75

Neptune Township:

677

671

Ocean:

416

412

Oceanport:

75

75

Red Bank:

315

316

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

67

65

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

35

35

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

66

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

36

36

Spring Lake Heights:

52

51

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

46

45

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

479

476

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

14

10

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 70 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,521 positive cases since March. There were 1 new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 759.]