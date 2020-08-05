Support Group for People Who Stutter to Meet Online on August 26

MANASQUAN, NJ—The Monmouth County Chapter of the National Stuttering Association, a self-help support group for teenagers and adults who stutter, will hold its next meeting online at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 26.

During the one-hour session, participants will discuss life, stuttering, and how best to cope with their disfluency. The meeting also will be open to family members and friends, speech-language pathologists and others who want to learn more about stuttering. There is no charge for participating.

To participate in the session, send an email with your name and phone number to chapter leader Joanne Summer, a Manasquan-based speech-language pathologist, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Founded in 1977, the National Stuttering Association (NSA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing hope and empowerment to adults and children who stutter, their families, and speech professionals through support, education, advocacy, and research. One of the most important aspects of the NSA is its network of nearly 200 local chapters across the United States through which more than 2,500 people engage in discussions each month. More information on the NSA and stuttering can be found at www.westutter.org.



