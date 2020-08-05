General Election Ballot Drawing to be Conducted Monday, August 10 via Facebook & YouTube Livestreams

FREEHOLD, NJ – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced changes for the upcoming ballot drawing for the 2020 General Election.

In accordance with N.J.S.A. 19:14-12, the upcoming ballot drawing for the 2020 General Election will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 85 days before Election Day.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office is unable to conduct the drawing with an in-person audience. Therefore, the ballot drawing will be livestreamed and available to watch on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office Facebook page at Facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk and the Monmouth County Government YouTube Channel at YouTube.com/MonmouthCountyNJ.

Any questions regarding the ballot drawing can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.