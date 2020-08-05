LWV Sponsors Special Program featuring Monmouth University Polling Speaker

MONMOUTH COUNTY - On Thursday, August 13, The League of Women Voters will hold a special meeting entitled, “Polling: the Art and Science of Measuring Public Opinion.” The guest speaker is Carolyn Lau who has served as the Research Associate at the Monmouth University Polling Institute since 2017. The event will be virtual due to the continued age of COVID. Those who wish to attend need to register for a Zoom meeting.

The program will cover the polling process from start to finish, the lessons learned from the 2016 election, and the challenges facing pollsters in 2020. Included in her talk will be a discussion of key concepts for understanding election polls and what to look for to be savvier consumers of polls reported by the media.

Ms. Lau assists with questionnaire design and data analysis of the Monmouth University Poll (a nationally renowned and often cited political pollster) and has managed other survey projects for various stakeholders at the university. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Statistics from Mount Holyoke College and her Master’s degree in Survey Methodology from the University of Michigan and is a member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research.

The League of Women Voters was established 100 years ago by helping to pass the 19th amendment. It is a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play