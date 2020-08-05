Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 4, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Keansburg, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Aug 3-Aug Aberdeen: 265 266 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 342 343 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 55 Bradley Beach: 70 67 Brielle: 74 74 Colts Neck: 102 101 Deal: 44 44 Eatontown: 330 330 Englishtown: 53 52 Fair Haven: 43 43 Farmingdale: 16 15 Freehold Borough: 448 447 Freehold Township: 759 759 Hazlet: 359 357 Highlands: 41 42 Holmdel: 329 329 Howell: 776 773 Interlaken: 4 4 Keansburg: 222 218 Keyport: 109 109 Lake Como: 21 20 Little Silver: 45 45 Loch Arbour: 1 1 Long Branch: 664 660 Manalapan: 547 547 Manasquan: 68 67 Marlboro: 547 543 Matawan: 227 224 Middletown: 897 896 Millstone Township: 95 94 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 75 78 Neptune Township: 671 671 Ocean: 412 413 Oceanport: 75 74 Red Bank: 316 312 Roosevelt: 9 9 Rumson: 65 64 Sea Bright: 13 13 Sea Girt: 35 35 Shrewsbury Borough: 66 67 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 36 35 Spring Lake Heights: 51 51 Tinton Falls: 247 244 Union Beach: 45 46 Upper Freehold: 69 69 Wall: 476 474 West Long Branch: 84 84 Unknown: 10 11

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,451 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]