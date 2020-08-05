AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 4, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Keansburg, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Aug

3-Aug

Aberdeen:

265

266

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

342

343

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

55

55

Bradley Beach:

70

67

Brielle:

74

74

Colts Neck:

102

101

Deal:

44

44

Eatontown:

330

330

Englishtown:

53

52

Fair Haven:

43

43

Farmingdale:

16

15

Freehold Borough:

448

447

Freehold Township:

759

759

Hazlet:

359

357

Highlands:

41

42

Holmdel:

329

329

Howell:

776

773

Interlaken:

4

4

Keansburg:

222

218

Keyport:

109

109

Lake Como:

21

20

Little Silver:

45

45

Loch Arbour:

1

1

Long Branch:

664

660

Manalapan:

547

547

Manasquan:

68

67

Marlboro:

547

543

Matawan:

227

224

Middletown:

897

896

Millstone Township:

95

94

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

75

78

Neptune Township:

671

671

Ocean:

412

413

Oceanport:

75

74

Red Bank:

316

312

Roosevelt:

9

9

Rumson:

65

64

Sea Bright:

13

13

Sea Girt:

35

35

Shrewsbury Borough:

66

67

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

36

35

Spring Lake Heights:

51

51

Tinton Falls:

247

244

Union Beach:

45

46

Upper Freehold:

69

69

Wall:

476

474

West Long Branch:

84

84

Unknown:

10

11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,451 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]