Monmouth County has 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 4, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to the inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Keansburg, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
4-Aug
|
3-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
265
|
266
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
12
|
12
|
Asbury Park:
|
342
|
343
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
42
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
18
|
18
|
Belmar:
|
55
|
55
|
Bradley Beach:
|
70
|
67
|
Brielle:
|
74
|
74
|
Colts Neck:
|
102
|
101
|
Deal:
|
44
|
44
|
Eatontown:
|
330
|
330
|
Englishtown:
|
53
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
43
|
43
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
15
|
Freehold Borough:
|
448
|
447
|
Freehold Township:
|
759
|
759
|
Hazlet:
|
359
|
357
|
Highlands:
|
41
|
42
|
Holmdel:
|
329
|
329
|
Howell:
|
776
|
773
|
Interlaken:
|
4
|
4
|
Keansburg:
|
222
|
218
|
Keyport:
|
109
|
109
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
45
|
45
|
Loch Arbour:
|
1
|
1
|
Long Branch:
|
664
|
660
|
Manalapan:
|
547
|
547
|
Manasquan:
|
68
|
67
|
Marlboro:
|
547
|
543
|
Matawan:
|
227
|
224
|
Middletown:
|
897
|
896
|
Millstone Township:
|
95
|
94
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
75
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
671
|
671
|
Ocean:
|
412
|
413
|
Oceanport:
|
75
|
74
|
Red Bank:
|
316
|
312
|
Roosevelt:
|
9
|
9
|
Rumson:
|
65
|
64
|
Sea Bright:
|
13
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
35
|
35
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
66
|
67
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
36
|
35
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
51
|
51
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
244
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
46
|
Upper Freehold:
|
69
|
69
|
Wall:
|
476
|
474
|
West Long Branch:
|
84
|
84
|
Unknown:
|
10
|
11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
[Editor's note: Monmouth County has developed a new protocol for reporting positive cases. They are no longer reporting the total positive cases since March. Adding the 36 new positive cases to yesterday's reported numbers bring the total in Monmouth County to 10,451 positive cases since March. There were no new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County since March to 758.]