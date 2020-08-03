County Seeks 2021 Applicants for Two History Grants

September Virtual Workshop Sessions Set for Both Grants

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission has released its 2021 grant applications for the History Regrant Program and the Historical Preservation Grant Program. The Historical Commission will offer separate, virtual workshops to explain the application process to eligible, nonprofit organizations or municipalities.

“Each year, I eagerly await both the History Regrant and Historical Preservation Grant Programs as Monmouth County and its residents are dedicated to the preservation of historic structures,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I proudly support these grants, which help fund history-related programs where residents and visitors can learn about the County’s rich history while appreciating the grantees’ commitment to preserving historic structures.”

Two types of grants are available through the 2021 Regrant Program: General Operating Support for overall functioning costs or Special Project funding for local history projects and programs that are open and accessible to the public.

The deadline to declare your intent to apply to the Monmouth County History Regrant Program is October 2, with the completed application due on October 30. Historical Preservation Grant applications are due on November 6. Further information and applications for the History Regrant Program and the Historical Preservation Grant Program can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The workshop for the Monmouth County History Regrant Program is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, September 14. Due to COVID-19, the Regrant Program Workshop will be conducted remotely via Cisco WebEx. The workshop for the Historical Preservation Grant Program will also be held remotely at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 21 via Cisco WebEx. Participants must register for the link to the workshops by contacting Executive Director John Fabiano at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The 2021 History Regrant Program is made possible with funds provided by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the NJ Department of State. The goal of the program is to strengthen local history organizations, inspire projects to preserve and contribute to the local historic record and increase public awareness and participation in local history programming.

The 2021 Monmouth County Historic Preservation Grant Program is funded by ongoing support from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in August 1988 for the preservation and conservation of Monmouth County history. The Commission’s principal programs provide grants, maintain historic buildings and support history programming to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.