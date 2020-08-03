CBA Moves Forward with Plan to Fully Reopen in September

The Academy will have all students in school for five days per week.

LINCROFT, N.J. – August 3, 2020 – Christian Brothers Academy released its plan to bring all students back to campus for five days per week in September, as announced to the parents last week.

Taking CBA’s Lasallian mission and approach to education into account, the administration will be moving forward with this plan, understanding that conditions could change in the coming weeks and months. The Academy utilized an end-of-year parent survey as well as a faculty committee to aid in its plans to reopen.

All students will be required to wear masks when they are not able to maintain six feet of social distance and desks will be placed at least three feet apart as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Students will remain six feet apart during lunch periods, which will be spread out in different locations on campus.

Over the last few months, the Academy has invested heavily to ensure that proper safety precautions are in place for students and faculty. There will be a number of additional safety modifications put in place, such as daily health screenings, elimination of homeroom and locker usage, and plexiglass. The Academy has also made a substantial investment in Bipolar Ionization, which is an air purification system installed in every HVAC unit that deactivates harmful substances like bacteria, mold, allergens, and viruses.

In the event that students and teachers must return to full-time virtual learning, the CBA administration has developed plans for a seamless transition. They will also be accommodating to those students who choose to learn virtually for some time. With that in mind, CBA has purchased Swivl devices to allow for live streaming and recording of classroom instruction. Prior to the shift to online learning in March, students and teachers were already comfortable with CBA’s Learning Management System (LMS), Powerschool Learning, which aided in the smooth transition. CBA will continue using Powerschool, as well as requiring the use of Zoom for video conferencing when learning virtually.



The Academy will keep its signature six-day class cycle for in-person classes and has prepared a new schedule for potential online learning that will keep the students engaged and motivated. Student Orientation days have been planned for sophomores and juniors on Wednesday September 9th and freshmen and seniors on Thursday, September 10th. The first full day of classes will be on Friday, September 11th.

Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) is a private, Catholic, academic preparatory school for boys located in Lincroft, New Jersey. Founded in 1959 and taught in the Lasallian tradition, CBA is dedicated to helping students become intellectually mature and morally responsible leaders for society. Through the combined efforts of the Office of Advancement and friends of the Academy, CBA awards over $1.75 million in scholarships and financial aid to current students. Experience the Academy at www.CBALincroftNJ.org.